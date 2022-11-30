Listen to the audio version of the article

I wanted magic is the seventh album of the trio from Bergamo, which confirms itself as a fascinating crazy splinter of the Italian musical panorama thanks to a timeless sound that knows how to tastefully mix pop and rock, orchestrations and acid sounds, lightness and unpredictability.

New alternate scene

The Verdenas are the rare beast of the local scene. They were born in the mid-nineties and are immediately counted among the standard bearers of the new alternative scene, then, with the new millennium, their granite sound of rock matrix opens up to new sonorities. After the masterpiece Wow of 2011 and the labyrinthine final cadence of 2015 – both double albums – here they are with I wanted magica hypnotic disc capable of surprising the listener at any moment. Anticipated by the mutant Lounge ChairI wanted magic lets himself be enchanted by the last Beatles in Paul and Linda to be crepuscular in Certi magazine. Crystal Ball is a tank of sound, while Diabolik it overwhelms with its neurotic rhythms. On these same tensions gallops heaven super accessto which the suspended ones act as a counterweight On the glaciers and the strings of the schizophrenic In the branches, which closes the album. In turn, the sudden scene changes in Palladinithe narcotic riffs of Until night and introspective X always absent they add nuances to a bewitching polychrome canvas.

The brothers Alberto and Luca Ferrari, and Roberta Sammarelli began composing the new songs between 2017 and 2018. After a break due to the pandemic and another that served to write the soundtrack for the film America Latina by the D’Innocenzo brothers, presented at the 78th Venice Film Festival, the trio is back to work. The result is an album that synthesizes the previous two in a step forward in style, on the other hand, as Verdena themselves confess, whenever a song sounds similar to another in their discography, they tend to put it aside. I wanted magic it’s a record that seems more serene than the last one final cadence, but also less complex, probably thanks to the personal and artistic experiences of the three: Sammarelli’s motherhood, the parallel projects of the Ferraris. It will also be for this reason that, in reality, Verdena are one of the few groups that can do without talking about their music, because this already explains everything: both the meticulous work in the writing phase and the chiseling in the production.

An atmosphere of «resigned joy»

I Wanted Magic has, in the words of its authors, an atmosphere of “resigned joy”. This dichotomy also hides the secret of an album that makes space-time coordinates spin and the listener’s certainties waver, challenging conventions and playing with the structure of the songs. This “playful” aspect of Verdena balances meticulous attention to detail and lyrics that will also be used only to “give color to the songs”, but also give small diamonds set between the verses, as in the title track, where Ferrari sings at one point: «I don’t have any plans, I only have a thousand maybe».