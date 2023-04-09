Home Entertainment The Hyundai Ioniq 6 wins the title of World Car of the Year
ROME – The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been named World Car of the Year at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). And the Korean car also won the titles of World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year.

In the final stage of the selection Ioniq 6 beat the other two finalists Bmw X1 – iX1 and Kia Niro. The judging panel, made up of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries, awarded Hyundai for the second year in a row, as in 2022 it was the Ioniq 5 that had won in the same categories.

José Munoz, President and Global COO Hyundai and SangYup Lee Executive Vice President Receive Award for Ioniq 6

“We are thrilled to receive such prestigious awards for two consecutive years – said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company – which recognize Hyundai’s extraordinary talents and constant commitment to bring to market cutting-edge electric models like the Ioniq 6 This reinforces our commitment on the path to global leadership in electrification and will give further impetus to our efforts to become a provider of intelligent mobility solutions.”

