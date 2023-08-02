THE IDIOTS – King of the Idiots

THE IDIOTS

king of idiots

(Punk Rock | HC-Punk)

Label: Massacre Records

Format: (LP, Digital)

Release: 19.05.2023

It’s actually really unbelievable how long the German band THE IDIOTS around singer and mastermind Sir Hannes Smith have been up to mischief. And yes, with this punk band it is only fitting to call it that. Because the rough mixture of hard punk, which also likes to borrow metal, with non-PC lyrics and crude humor is probably not for everyone.

And also on “König Der Idioten” THE IDIOTS take no prisoners and start off with wonderfully dirty, but boldly produced and therefore powerful HC-Punk, which turns into nasty hits like “Darkness” or “Terror”, that’s right into it „Fuck the system“ culminates, manifests. With “Downtown Lover” follows one of the highlights of the record – because such a charming, rocking and catchy HC-Punk number, also thanks to the alternating vocals, hasn’t actually been heard from a German band since SMOKE BLOW.

In the following “Ich Bin Böse” they quickly switch to German as the lyrical language and also continue to do so on the equally idiosyncratic title track that follows, where you’re not quite sure whether the crude humor is gaining the upper hand here or whether it’s somehow meant seriously is, the mother tongue. While the following “Never Give Up” not only represents the obligatory football number on the record for THE IDIOTS, but musically also squints at the NYHC/Crossover of the early 90s and beyond „Hoo-Hoo-Hoo-Hooligans“ able to shine gang shouts.

“Proud To Be An Idiot” then bangs properly again, whereby the (deliberate?) broad German accent causes scratching on the skinhead bald head a bit, and one wonders how far the quintet intends to push the irony here. The “Schwarz” that concludes the LP version is then, like the bonus track “Zeit”, a demanding piece that somehow staggers back and forth between metallic punk and art rock, but once again underlines the skills of THE IDIOTS, especially when they sing in German

In short: My expectations of a new THE IDIOTS record were anything but high, but “König Der Idioten” knows how to surprise properly, shines with many a banger and above all is a lot of fun.

Tracklist “King Of Idiots”

1. Darkness

2. Terror

3. Downtown Lover

4. I Am Evil

5. King Of Idiots

6. Never Give Up

7. Proud To Be An Idiot

8. Psychopath

9. Punk Rock Bunny

10. SchwArz

11. Neverland (CD Bonus Track)

12. Time (CD Bonus Track)

total playing time: 43:05

Band-Links:

THE IDIOTS – König der IdiotenLine Up:Sir Hannes Smith – Vocals Anselm Tripptrap – Guitar, Vocals Waldemar Sorychta – Guitar Volker Körner – Bass Richie Gorilla – Drums, Vocals8…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http:// schema.org/”, “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “THE IDIOTS – King of the Idiots”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/The_Idiots_Album23.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post THE IDIOTS – König der Idioten appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

