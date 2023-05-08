Home » The IMF confirmed that it is advancing in the negotiation with Argentina to modify the program
The IMF confirmed that it is advancing in the negotiation with Argentina to modify the program

The IMF confirmed that it is advancing in the negotiation with Argentina to modify the program

During this week, the technical teams of the Ministry of Economy led by Sergio Massa and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will work hard to set the current program that Argentina has with the credit agency.

The international organization confirmed through a brief statement that “they continue to work constructively to strengthen the program supported by the Fund in the context of the very severe drought.”

According to what PROFILE was able to learn, the economo team is advancing in the talks “constructivelye” with the objective of rebalancing the program due to the impact of the drought. Conversations are led via Zoom Leonardo Madcurhead of worshipers of the Palace of Finance and Gabriel RubinsteinSecretary of Economic Policy.

News in development…

