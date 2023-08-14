The IMF disbursement is in jeopardy for fear of wasting dollars on foreign exchange interventions

The day of this August 14 began with strong decisions by the Central Bank in the exchange market. But to find out more about it, this outlet spoke with the journalist from Publisher Profile Ariel Macielwho explained the reasons behind the strategy adopted by the monetary entity and the Ministry of Economy.

“Uncertainty moved everywhere, for example to the Central Bank where the decision of this one-time devaluation was made and that led to there being no spokespersons throughout the day”, confirmed the interviewee. Then he explained that, “The only one who was connected and very active was the Minister of Economy”, Sergio Massa.

In this sense, Maciel confirmed to Canal E that the officials “They promise to maintain this value until the October elections“. Therefore what they did was “move the entire crawling peg forward to do it in one go“.

Regarding the question of why this measure was applied the day after the primary elections, the journalist asserted that, “the issue was to respond to the market, which was going for a much larger gap between the official dollar and the blue dollar“. Then he added: “Today I was not going to achieve a search, or anything. The point is to show the IMF that disbursement dollars are needed.”.

For Ariel Maciel: “The fear is that the Fund will not send those dollarsbecause from Washington they believe that Sergio Massa is going to intervene in the market spending all those dollars“.

On the other hand, “the uncertainty was transferred to the companies”, said the interviewee. This is because “the system of Fair Prices can no longer be maintained”. “Prices frozen as they were could not be sustained, but no one expected the devaluation to be so strong.” Meanwhile, “the government is still not going to sit down to negotiate, because they don’t know how much the increase is,” the journalist concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

