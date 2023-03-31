The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet this afternoon in Washington to discuss the fourth revision of the extended facility program with Argentina, which could release the immediate disbursement of $5.3 billion dollars for the country.

Qualified sources confirmed to Télam that finally Today will be D-Day for the body to deal with the Argentine caseand the disbursement can be enabled, where the bulk of the amount would be used to pay the maturities with the multilateral organization of the program signed during the management of Mauricio Macri.

He impact of the drought, internal financing and the level of reserves They have been the focus of attention in recent weeks in the discussions that Argentina held with the IMF, points that are closely related to the fulfillment of the goals of the current program with the organization.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, met with the number two of the Fund, Gita Gopinath, in Washington. Each one in their own way showed that the program that will be discussed shortly will not be immune to the severe impact caused by the drought in the Argentine economy and the consequent fall in the level of reserves.

«Good meeting with Minister Sergio Massa. The fourth review of the program was discussed, the severe impact of the drought and the importance of actions to increase reserves and continue to mobilize domestic financing in a sustainable manner“, Gopinath pointed out in his account on the social network Twitter.

Before starting the return to Buenos Aires, Massa announced yesterday from Washington the application of a new “soybean dollar” as of April, in order to increase the liquidations of the cereal companies, and improve the income of dollars and the country’s fiscal accounts, a measure that the Fund accepted in the context of the emergency and in the short term.

The agreement regarding the fourth review that was approved two weeks ago with the technical staff of the organization was the initial kick for the Board to approve the disbursement of around US$ 5.3 billion (some US$ 4 billion SDR, the IMF currency). ).

Alberto Fernández asks Biden for a “bridge” to reach December

In the meeting they held at the White House, the president Alberto Fernández, asked the president of the United States, Joe Biden, a support bridge to help Argentina.

“I’m convinced that The doors have been opened for joint strategic work with the United States,” Fernández said after the subsequent press conference held at the Argentine Embassy, ​​and before returning to Buenos Aires.

Such endorsement, he said, is “to build this bridge that allows us to spend this year more calmly”, completed the head of state.

Meanwhile, Massa pointed out that with the directors of the IMF they agreed on the importance of “the decision of the government to continue advancing with measures that promote the increase in exports with the aim of strengthening reserves.

The eventual changes that could occur in the program as a result of the drought have to do with the easing of the level of reserves, which It would imply a cut of some US$ 2,000 million compared to the provisions contained in the agreement signed in March 2022.

The bag of cereals He computed total losses due to the drought of about US$20 billion, which in fiscal terms would have a negative impact of more than US$8 billion on tax revenue.



