The IMF reiterated its recipe for adjustment and unification of the exchange rate

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated its recipe for fiscal and monetary adjustment and unification of the exchange rate as tools to guide the Argentine economy.

The agency considered that these measures are necessary to “moderate domestic demand” and thus contain inflation.

The organization raised its position in the “External Sector Report” published this Wednesday and which analyzes the situation of the member countries.

The work is part of the usual calendar of IMF publications and in this case runs parallel to the negotiation carried out by the Ministry of Economy for the reformulation of the agreement with the organization.

Although the work represents the vision of the IMF technical staff, it does not imply that what is written in this report becomes the conditionalities that will be required of the country for a new program.

On pages 64 and 65 of the report and after describing the weaknesses of the Argentine economy, the technical team stated that “the answers are growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, combined with a restrictive monetary policy and a simplified exchange rate regime.”

For the agency, these measures are “essential” to “moderate the growth of domestic demand, strengthen the trade balance, reconstitute international reserves, recover access to markets and guarantee the sustainability of fiscal and external debt.”

“Moderating domestic demand” as a consequence of a lower level of activity means less economic activity, lower income level and a drop in purchasing power at a time when the defining stage of the electoral campaign is entered.

Regarding the exit of the stocks, he insisted that “as stability and confidence are restored, a gradual easing of the exchange market measures based on conditions will have to be considered and the elimination of multi-currency practices and exchange restrictions”.

The IMF warned that “gross debt and debt service obligations remain substantial and the fulfillment of these obligations in the medium term will depend on the current account situation.”

The agency said that “the current account balance is expected to reach a surplus in 2023, despite the drought conditions that affect agricultural exports, mainly due to the moderation of domestic demand and imports, the improvement of the terms of trade of basic products and the increase in income from interests of Argentine private assets abroad”. However, the official data published this Wednesday by INDEC show that during the first half of the year there was a trade deficit of US$ 4,387 million, which could not be reversed in the second period of the year.

At the moment there is no official confirmation of the trip to Washington by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, for the final signing of the new program.

