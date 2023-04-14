He International Monetary Fund projected a slowdown in growth in Latin America for this year. After a notable 4% in 2022, the international organization forecasts that in 2023 it will be only 1,6%. Gustavo AdlerDivision Chief in the Western Hemisphere Department, and Nigel Chalk, deputy director of the same department of the IMF presented a report in which they indicated that the pressures on prices seem to have reached their peak. However, “core inflation remains stubbornly highdisproportionately hurting low-income households who spend most of their earnings on food.”

Along these lines, they argued that To mitigate the risk of inflation taking hold, fiscal policy needs to help monetary policy to reduce demand pressures. “After peaking at 10% in mid-2022, headline inflation in the largest Latin American economies has slowed to 7% in March,” they revealed. They also noted that “progress in reducing core inflation, which excludes food and energy, appears to have stalled.”

“Strong domestic demand, rapid wage increases and widespread price pressures point to the risk that inflation in the region will remain unacceptably high,” they stressed. They highlighted that “although most of the countries in the region have made important progress in price stability in the last two decades, the history of the region is full of examples of how high inflation can destabilize the economy and foster inequality.” by harming the most vulnerable groups”.

Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged the impact of the drought but asks to sustain the adjustment

“Restoring price stability is paramount for a healthy economy and to protect the most vulnerable,” they pointed out. To achieve this, it is necessary to slow down domestic demand.

On the other hand, they stated that “the decisive central bank rate hikes have already done the heavy lifting“. “Given the usual lags between interest rate hikes and their effect on economic activity, the full impact of the tightening that has already been undertaken should be seen more clearly over the course of this year, contributing to slower growth this year,” they stressed.

Still, they stressed that “with inflationary pressures proving persistent, central banks will need to remain steadfast in their fight until there is an unequivocal downward path for prices.” “Interest rates are likely to remain high for much of this year, and in some cases even into next year“, they opined.

Before arriving in Washington, Massa met with a key figure in the Biden administration.

“Rebalancing politics will not be easy. The demands for social spending in the region are high,” they remarked. They even highlighted that there are serious distributive and social equity problems to deal with. As part of the solution they called for tax policies that require the wealthy to pay their fair share.

“This agenda is challenging, but restoring price stability is paramount to protecting the poor and addressing social demands in a lasting way,” they argued.

“Relying more on fiscal policy to control inflation makes sense from a macroeconomic perspective and, if the policies are well designed, can be achieved in a socially equitable manner,” they concluded.

The IDB approved a new credit for US$600 million for Argentina

What is the projected growth for Argentina in the next two years?

According to what was reported by the IMF, it is estimated that the country will grow 0.2% in 2023 and 2% in 2024. Taking this into account, Argentina is the second country in terms of growth in South America, only surpassed by Chile, which will have a 1% decline.

On the contrary, Venezuela with 5% and 4.5% will be the country with the highest growth. Another country that stands out is Paraguay with an increase of 4.5% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024.

MRI / ED