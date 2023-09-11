The Impact of Seeking Help from Third Parties Instead of God on Sebastián Caicedo’s Marriage

Sebastián Caicedo Reveals Why His Marriage with Carmen Villalobos Failed

In a recent interview on the television program “Buen día Colombia,” actor Sebastián Caicedo opened up about the reasons behind his divorce from actress Carmen Villalobos. Caicedo, who announced the split in July 2022, attributed the downfall of their marriage to seeking help from third parties instead of relying on their faith in God.

Caicedo described his previous relationship with Villalobos as a “beautiful” one, acknowledging her professional success and expressing his admiration for her. However, he emphasized that the absence of God in their marriage became a significant issue. “No matter how much we went to mass, we didn’t turn to God during our differences. Instead, we relied on friends or other people to mediate,” Caicedo explained.

According to Caicedo, this reliance on external sources for conflict resolution led to an escalation of issues that eventually spiraled out of control. The actor stressed the importance of turning to God when facing difficulties in a relationship, citing the need for divine guidance. He expressed his desire to prioritize his faith and nurture a harmonious partnership with his current girlfriend, businesswoman Juliana Diez.

Caicedo revealed that, despite their differences, he and Diez have managed to overcome challenges by seeking solace in their faith. He emphasized the belief that, rather than seeking help from external sources, relying on God provides the right guidance and instructions.

Meanwhile, Carmen Villalobos has also moved on from the divorce. On February 2, she announced her engagement to communicator Frederik Oldenburg through a post on her Instagram account. Villalobos, known for her role in “Without Breasts There Is No Paradise,” shared the news after six months of ending her marriage with Caicedo.

The former couple’s revelations provide insight into the importance of faith in sustaining a healthy relationship. Caicedo’s acknowledgment of their reliance on external help serves as a valuable lesson for others navigating their own partnerships. It highlights the significance of seeking guidance from within and putting faith in God to overcome challenges.

