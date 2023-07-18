The Impact of the Suspension of ‘Happy Camp’ on Xie Na: Reflecting on the Disruption and Moving Forward

Former “Happy Camp” Host Xie Na Opens Up About Emotional Struggles After Show’s Suspension

Xie Na, the former host of Hunan Satellite TV’s popular variety show “Happy Camp,” recently made a rare appearance in the final of the fourth season of the reality show “Ride the Wind.” During her speech at night, she opened up about the change in her mood following the sudden suspension of “Happy Camp.”

“A year ago, the program I had worked on for many years suddenly disappeared. And because I don’t know when the stage will suddenly disappear again, I want to do my best in ‘Ride the Wind,'” Xie Na shared.

“Happy Camp,” once known as Hunan Satellite TV’s ace variety show, ceased broadcasting on September 26, 2021. Xie Na, who had recently given birth to her second daughter, returned to record the show just one month before its suspension and had only been back for a month before it was halted. The suspension came as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials launched a large-scale “clear campaign” targeting the entertainment industry.

A report by land media “Sohu Entertainment” revealed that in October 2021, the Central Propaganda Department and the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television interviewed Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Hunan Radio and Television Stations, criticizing the programs of the four satellite TV channels with the highest ratings in mainland China for their “over-entertainment” and demanding that “politicians run the stage.” The news sparked intense discussions and garnered outcry on Weibo, a popular social media platform in China.

During the rectification process, many TV variety shows faced suspension. Among them, “Happy Camp,” which had been hosted by He Jiong and Xie Na for over 20 years, was halted by Hunan Satellite TV under the pretext of “upgrading and updating.” This move left everyone in the hosting industry feeling uncertain. He Jiong, a veteran host of the show, was even photographed throwing himself into the arms of movie star Zhou Xun and crying bitterly at a party in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. The emotional outburst shocked many stars present at the event.

Xie Na rose to fame through her work on “Happy Camp” and became the first artist in history to amass over 100 million Weibo fans. Recently, some netizens shared Xie Na’s group testimonial from the final night of “Ride the Wind.” She addressed the audience, saying, “Xie Na is a controversial name. People who like me will appreciate the happiness I bring, while those who don’t like me may associate my name with a sense of presence.”

At the end of last month, Xie Na returned to Hunan TV as a guest to record the variety show “Hello, Saturday.” Upon arriving at the recording location, she instinctively headed towards the dressing room used by the original “Happy Camp” hosts. It wasn’t until the director reminded her that she redirected herself to the guest lounge, leaving netizens sighing at the poignant moment.

The former members of the “Happy Family” have since gone their separate ways, with some quitting the industry altogether. Xie Na, who once played the role of “Pistachio,” expressed her hope in her speech that she can prove to everyone who likes her that “liking Xie Na is not a shameful thing.”

