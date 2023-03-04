The importance of knowing how to provide balanced nutrition when starting the first 1000 days which is the golden period for children to achieve rapid growth and development. Mamih is back to learning about the first 1000 days, and how to prepare nutrition so that she has healthy offspring and is far from stunting.

Prospective parents must see the facts about stunting in Indonesia. Many people think that stunting is only a matter of short stature, even though when a child is categorized as stunted it already refers to severe malnutrition. Here’s how to take care of the digestive tract in order to maximize the growth and development of children from the first 1000 days of life.

The Importance of Maintaining Gastrointestinal Health

It’s no longer a joke, problems with the gastrointestinal tract must be addressed immediately, constipation, diarrhea especially if it occurs in children, it’s a shame it makes their daily activities uncomfortable, children are also too late to be able to learn to get used to defecating on their own in the bathroom, slowly Mamih provides supplements (not drugs) to maintain the health of her digestive tract, and treat constipation which is one of the health problems of the digestive tract.

Apart from that, it is really important to eat foods that are rich in fiber plus balanced nutritional guidelines that must be seriously given to children’s consumption. The digestive tract is an important immune organ that plays a role in processing nutrition, and is an important factor in supporting children’s growth and development. A healthy digestive tract will provide positive signals that are important in brain development, and process the body in absorbing nutrients from the food consumed by children.

But there are times when children have difficulty eating, because they are sick or they are picky eaters, so the need for fiber, nutritional intake with balanced nutrition has not been consumed optimally. Causes of gastrointestinal disorders one of which is constipation caused by a lack of fluids, insufficient fiber intake, and lack of movement are things that cause constipation in children, in infants it is usually when solid food is introduced or the digestive tract is sensitive.

Disorders of the gastrointestinal tract are problematic, especially in infants and children. The routine will decrease and there is concern that the golden age will not be optimal, for this reason, it is immediately handled when the child experiences symptoms of digestive disorders. How to deal with digestive disorders? with good bacteria supplement, namely Probiotics.

Probiotics are good bacteria which can live in the digestive tract and play an important role in health and disease prevention in humans. On average, infants aged 0-2 months suffer from gastrointestinal disorders, one of which is diarrhea 3.2 times a year. Dangerous diarrhea in infants can cause chronic dehydration, indigestion and malnutrition.

Prebiotics is a probiotic food that cannot be digested by digestive enzymes, capable of triggering selective activity and growth against colon-dwelling bacteria.

Good bacteria (Friendly bacteria): commensal bacteria. Provides health benefits, stimulates antibody production, boosts the immune system, fights toxins, allergens and harmful microorganisms, and helps the digestive process.

To maintain the health of the gastrointestinal tract and overcome some disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, recommendations for treating diarrhea and treating constipation, colic are recommended for the use of interlac in infants and children. Interlac can also be used for adults, because there are several types ranging from drops, sachets in powder form, and chewable tablets which are consumed depending on needs.

Benefits of Children consuming Interlac Drop

The importance of maintaining the child’s digestive tract so that it can maximize the absorption of food and drinks consumed. To increase a child’s immunity, it is very important to keep the child’s digestive tract healthy. In fact, 80% of our immune system is located in the digestive tract. Because of this, medical experts agree that good digestive health is a reflection of general body health.

In order not to make the wrong purchase, we can also look at genuine and fake products, so as much as possible, buy at a trusted official store. Currently, there are many counterfeit Interlac products on the market, which in terms of packaging are very similar to the original Interlac, make sure to buy them at the Interbat Official Store in your favorite e-commerce, or offline at baby shops, viva health, watsons, guardians and trusted pharmacies.

A healthy digestive tract contains good bacteria (probiotics) which also support the immune system. Gastrointestinal health can be disrupted by the development of bad bacteria caused by poor eating habits, poor hygiene, stress, diarrhea, and excessive use of drugs.

Probiotics are beneficial at 1000 HPK, which is 70% of children’s health & 80% of children’s brain growth at 1000 HPK. Now probiotics have an important role for the 1000 HPK. Parents can also pay attention to “probiotics” which are products that contain good bacteria whose numbers are in accordance with WHO standards, such as Interlac Drop.

INTERLAC® is the only probiotic product in Indonesia that contains probiotic Lactobacillus Reuteri DSM 17938.

Lactobacillus reuteri DSM 17938 is one of the most researched probiotics in the world, with clinically tested efficacy and safety for all ages, which means it can be consumed by babies aged 0 months.

Indeed, Interlac has met WHO requirements, but when you want to buy Interlac, you need to pay attention again to get genuine Interlac products, because nowadays there are still many fake Interlacs.

Interlac is a Probiotic with clinically proven rapid response capabilities. Interlac is different from other probiotic supplements. Interlac is the only probiotic product in Indonesia that contains Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis, a probiotic strain from BioGaia, a Swedish company known as the World Leader in Probiotics.

Interlac guaranteed safety, for all ages and has received the highest safety rating, Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) from the United States FDA. Choosing Interlac means choosing probiotics that are clinically tested, safe and effective according to doctor’s recommendations in more than 90 countries, and are very happy that they are available in Indonesia which help overcome digestive problems.

Interlac Recommendations for Infants (0 – 3 years)

Diarrhea: 5 days of use

Constipation: 2 weeks of use

Spit up / Regurgitation : 4 weeks of use

Colic: 3 weeks of use

Immunity : Long term use

Giving INTERLAC to newborns is proven to be safe and effective in increasing immunity

Helps prevent atopic dermatitis

Helps prevent infections (fever, influenza, diarrhea)

Prevents baby’s immunity to allergies

Interlac Recommendations for Children and Adults (over 3 years)

Diarrhea: 5 days of use

Constipation: 2 weeks of use

Chronic constipation in adults: 1 month of use

Immunity : Long term use

Companion consumption of antibiotics

Interlac Drops

Rules for use: 1x 5 drops per day

Shake well before use

It is advisable to use a spoon

Plain taste for babies and children

Storage below 25′

When mom gave it to Babam there was no problem at all and it was easy, Babam also didn’t refuse when he was told to consume Interlac. BABAM’s defecation became smoother and slowly Babam began to say that he wanted to defecate and had learned to go to the bathroom by himself. Interlac also helps mommy to provide an explanation that defecation is not scary and it doesn’t hurt anymore.

