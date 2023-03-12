A solar halo appeared this Sunday, March 12, in the sky of the province of Córdoba. The images went viral on social networks and several users commented that the phenomenon could also be seen from San Luis and La Rioja.

In Córdoba, the incident occurred in San José de La Dormida, in the Tulumba department, and in Brinkmann, in the San Justo department, according to information from network users and El Diario del Pueblo.

Although this is not the first time it has been recorded, the phenomenon does not occur as often and is always the reason for photos for the inhabitants, as it happened in 2013, 2012, 2018 and 2019.

What is a solar halo

A solar halo, also known as “sun halo” or “inverted rainbow”, is a disk-shaped optical effect that can occur around the Sun or the Moon

Although this fact generally occurs in cold places, with bad weather conditions, the reality is that it can appear anywhere as long as certain atmospheric conditions are met, since the effect is caused by ice particles suspended in the troposphere that refract the light, making a spectrum of colors around the moon, or, as in this case, the sun.

The meteorologist Mario Navarro explained to The voice in 2018, the last time this effect was recorded, that “the optical phenomenon occurs due to the decomposition of sunlight at high levels of the atmosphere.”

In turn, at that time he pointed out that sometimes “three solar halos” usually appear and added that the halo “does not affect vision.” However, he recommended viewing it with dark glasses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

