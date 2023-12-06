The Inaugural GBA Music Performance: Igniting Youthful Energy in the Greater Bay Area

The 2023 “Bay Area Music Festival” will hold an opening ceremony on December 23

This year, the “Bay Area Music Festival” was held for the first time. The theme of the event was “Rhythm of Youth, Ignite Dreams, and Gather Energy.” The opening ceremony will be held on December 23 at the Xinghai Concert Hall, which will also host the first performance since the establishment of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Symphony Orchestra Alliance.

“Bay Area Music Hub” will plan and hold a series of music performances such as theme music festivals, electronic music festivals, folk music festivals, symphonies, jazz, outdoor music, etc., and carefully create an international exchange platform for music lovers, a professional cultivation platform for young music talents, and original music As an incubation and growth platform, it attracts young music lovers and creators from all over the world to gather in Guangzhou, injecting youthful vitality and vitality into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and striving to build a youthful, high-quality and personalized urban cultural brand.

This year’s “Bay Area Music Exchange” series of events will be held one after another before the Spring Festival in 2024. Currently, there are more than ten sub-events, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Symphony Concert, Storm Electronic Music Festival, Nansha Pioneer Music Festival, Jazz Festival, Super Strawberry Music Festival, Outdoor Art Festival, Guangdong Music and Arts Month, etc., comprehensively display Guangzhou’s vivid, three-dimensional, youthful and fashionable cultural image, and tell the story of China, the Bay Area, Guangdong and Guangzhou to the world in a unique form of art.

According to reports, since this year, Guangzhou has actively promoted the construction of an international performing arts center, and the performing arts market has recovered strongly and continues to be hot. According to statistics, in the first three quarters, Guangzhou held 105 commercial performances with more than 5,000 people. Various performances attracted more than 23 million visitors and generated box office revenue of nearly 5 billion yuan.

Text | Reporter Huang Zhouhui and Li Huankun

Picture | Provided by the organizer

Translated | Chen Xuan

Editor | Wang Nan

Proofreading | Ma Manting

Share this: Facebook

X

