The increase for July 2023 is already known and here we show you how to calculate it

The rental market in the region, mainly in the Gran Neuquén agglomerate, characterized by a shortage of supply, largely explained by the Vaca Muerta boom. Bariloche and other tourist centers in the region also suffer from a notable excess of demand, due to the convenience of offering lodgings by the day and not rental contracts as those established by the rental law still in force. It is not by chance that rental property prices in the region are relatively high.

If we add to this situation macroeconomic instability at the national level, whose main scourge is possibly inflationwe are faced with a complex panorama not only in terms of price levels, but also price variations.

Rent adjustments are annual, as established by current Law, and are established based on the Index for Leasing Contracts (ICL), which is built by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) considering two key variables of the economy: inflation and wages. As far as inflation is concerned, the classic Consumer Price Index (INDEC) is used, published monthly by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), and as regards wages, the Average Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers (RIPTE) is used. ) published by the Ministry of Social Security on a monthly basis.

Rents: the increase in July and what is to come

Based on the ICL, the rent increase for the contracts that are updated on July 1, 2023 is 104%. Such percentage is higher than the 100% of June and remains in the 3 digits. That is to say, if you are due to update the rental contract next month and until this month you paid $60,000 per month, for example, you will pay a rent of $122,400 from July and for twelve months. In simple words, more than double. This is a more than sensible increase for the pockets of those who still cannot access their own home.

Considering that the ICL is calculated in equal parts with inflation and wages, it is expected that for the coming months the rental update percentage continue its uptrendsince inflation breaks records month by month.

Rentals: how do I know how much I have to pay from July?

To find out how much you will have to pay for rent from the month of July, You must multiply the amount of your rent up to this month by the corresponding coefficient, depending on the update date of your contract. We leave you the table to help you calculate it.

Update DateCoefficient01/07/20232,0402/07/20232,0403/07/20232,0504/07/20232,0505/07/20232,0406/07/20232,0507/07/20232,0608/07/20232, 0509/07/20232,0610/07/20232,0611/07/20232,0612/07/20232,0613/07/20232,0714/07/20232,0615/07/20232,0716/07/20232,07

The coefficients from July 17 onwards can be calculated from next month.





