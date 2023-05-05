The increase in payrolls and salaries in the US marks the resilience of the labor market

He increase in hiring and worker wage increases in the United States accelerated in April, showing signs of labor market resilience and renewed inflationary pressures in light of economic difficulties.

The non-farm payrolls increased by 253,000 after a downwardly revised advance of 165,000 in March, a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. The unemployment rate fell again to a multi-decade low, at 3.4%.

The increase in employment was widespread and reflected increases in the health care, professional and business services, as well as leisure and hospitality sectors. However, payrolls for the previous two months were revised down by a combined 149,000.

US payroll growth exceeds expectations

Latest figures highlight resilient labor demand despite growing concerns about high interest rates, inflation and tightening credit conditions that are projected to affect the economy. While some companies have halted hiring or laid off workers, others are still raising wages in an effort to fill a large number of open positions.

Treasury yields rose, stock futures held higher and the dollar strengthened after the report.

The data comes just after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the tenth — and possibly last — time this tightening cycle in an effort to control inflation. Central bank president Jerome Powell has said that will likely require a period of below-trend growth and a less active labor market.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again by 25 points

Part of what the Fed would like to see is less of an increase in wage increases. And that didn’t happen in Friday’s report, as average hourly earnings rose 0.5% in April, the most in about a year on an unrounded basis. In year-on-year terms, it rose 4.4%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“Surprisingly strong April jobs data shows that the banking sector strains since the Silicon Valley Bank collapse have yet to affect the labor market…That said, it takes time for tighter credit conditions to ease. flow into the real economy, something that the central bank will take into account”.

— Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, and Eliza Winger, economists

Powell, who said his own expectation is for the economy to grow modestly this year, acknowledged that the US could experience a “mild recession.” Many economists, however, foresee a faster deterioration in the labor market in the second half of the year, underpinning expectations of a recession.

Several central bankers have said the Fed won’t be cutting rates this year, but traders still aren’t buying it. However, they did lower those bets a bit after the report.