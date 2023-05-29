the incredible story of Remigio Saavedra

Each May 29Argentina celebrates the Biker’s Daya journey that invites us to remember the benefits of traveling on this means of pedal transport and to recognize the person who inspired it.

In 1982, the Bicycle Promotional Center proposed that May 29 be designated as Bicycle Day in Argentina.

Although the date was chosen arbitrarily, This day was created with the aim of paying tribute to one of the most outstanding cyclists in the country, such as Martín Remigio Saavedra..

Bike Day: the incredible story of Martín Remigio Saavedra

Martín Remigio Saavedra, born in 1911 in the province of Mendoza, was an Argentine professional cyclist who won his first race at the age of 14.

Despite his extensive and renowned career, Saavedra stood out nationally for one feat in particular: he cycled the long route that separates his Mendoza native land from Buenos Aires on two occasions.

Saavedra is perhaps one of the best Argentine cyclists. He was born in 1911 in Mendoza, he won more than 300 competitions and participated in the 1933 Road World Championship in France. His brother Cosme, a pioneer in cycling, was his inspiration.

His trips from Mendoza to Buenos Aires

The first time he carried out this adventure was in 1943, and the last in 1981, when he was 70 years old. On this last occasion, his objective was to raise awareness about the damage caused by cigarette consumption. Saavedra completed his journey On December 5thand due to this reason, Cyclist’s Day is celebrated in Argentina on this date.

At the age of 70, he pedaled from Mendoza to Buenos Aires, in just 18 hours and 45 minutes.

Don Remigio Saavedra passed away in 1998, at the age of 86. To him and to his prowess, we owe the celebration of the sector that apparently, arbitrarily, was decided for May 29.

In summary, the figure and legend of Remigio Saavedra are so great that there are currently two annual celebrations in which he is the protagonist.

Lastly, Bicycle Rider’s Day provides the ideal opportunity to reflect on the role played by professionals in the sector.

Cycling and its importance for health and the environment

It is also celebrated World Bicycle Day, June 3a day that was born in 2018 as a proposal from the General Assembly of the United Nations to highlight the importance of the bicycle as a means of transport.

Although it is a different event from the one that takes place on this day, it is an opportunity to highlight the benefits that this means of transport offers.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) consider that the bicycle is “a sustainable, simple, affordable, reliable, clean and ecological means of transport”, and emphasize that “it contributes to the management environmental and benefits health.

In addition to caring for the environment, cycling is known to be beneficial for both physical and mental health. According to the WHO and PAHO, “it prevents a sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the risk factors for non-communicable chronic diseases,” such as diabetes and hypertension, among others.

The voice

Riding a bicycle is of great importance in various aspects, both on a personal, social and environmental level. Here are some of the reasons why riding a bike is relevant:

Physical Health: Cycling is a low-impact physical activity that promotes cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, improves endurance, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Regular cycling can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Mental health: Riding a bike also has mental health benefits. Outdoor physical activity and contact with nature can help reduce stress, improve mood, alleviate anxiety, and increase a sense of general well-being. Environmental sustainability: Cycling is a sustainable and environmentally friendly form of transport. It does not emit polluting gases or contribute to global warming. By choosing to cycle instead of motorized vehicles, you reduce your carbon footprint and contribute to improving air quality and reducing noise in cities.