The inevitable recession: everyone knows it and they play “fools”

When we say all, we mean political and social leadersand in particular to all economists.

Esa recession is the inevitable consequence of current macroeconomic situationeither due to the continuation of the process of spiraling inflation, or due to plans and/or stabilization measures that are attempted without a minimum consensus that make them viable.

If this recession occurs in a disorderly manner and within the framework of a worsening of the rift and the confrontational, and even destructive attitude of a large part of the political leadership, its consequence will be ungovernability. From there to the implosion and the social explosionand at the risk of democratic continuity, there will be only one step.

He The challenge is not to avoid the recession, but to try to reduce its depth and its effects.so that we can build the 18-month bridge that Argentina needs, and have some chance of successfully facing a new opportunity, (the expected end of this episode of external restriction, based on better harvests, energy surplus, investment in lithium and copper mining).

Due to the recession and the ironed dollar, price increases are halted

He worst mistake that the coalition that wins the next elections can commit is pretend to govern without consent from the other

The worst mistake that the coalition that loses the next elections can make is to delude themselves that the defeat could be an opportunity to preserve itself in the face of an early failure of the next government. That failure, God willing that it does not happen, would undoubtedly drag down the entire leadership, and would even put institutional and territorial continuity at risk.

The worst mistake we can make when voting is to give a majority, or even some weight, to unfeasible proposals that are presented promising results that can only exist in fantasy (and we don’t just mean so-called libertarians and the anti-capitalist left).

Many times the way out of the crossroads was to have a comprehensive program. Today it is not possible nor would it be the solution. Contrary to the prevailing perception, the crisis has not arrived, but it is inevitable. It is about mitigating it, for which only a beginning of dialogue could make possible a kind of previous damage control.

Economic activity remains stagnant

A dialogue in search of minimum agreements. It must be reduced to the points that, while achievable and viable, are essential to build a bridge of at least eighteen months, which will allow the current external restriction to be overcome.

I consider that there are basically two points, optimally some more: Argentina must once again be subject to credit.

The obstacle is not the debt but the lack of confidence in Argentina, the world and Argentines. Default is not an option there would be no return (a new cessation of payments would dramatically block all foreign trade).

There can be minimal agreement on this point, as long as you acknowledge that only a balanced dissatisfaction is a solution path.

Recession risk rises and pressure on stocks mounts

Must contain the commitment to restore trust. An agreement in which a path to reduce the fiscal deficit and a path must be built, immediately, to guarantee a positive balance of trade and payments for the rest of 2023 and 2024.

The mechanisms (more or less stocks, exchange policy, emphasis on one point or another of public spending, reduction of subsidies to public services), should be the result of the elections, but the potential future ruling party and opposition should commit to raising and discuss with options, with agreed horizons and within the framework of institutions.

must stop and reverse the growth of the poverty level, and fight homelessness.

Not only because of the convictions in this regard that some of us have. Simply because there will be no possible social peace in Argentina if the policies to be developed do not take this point into account.

Argentina: Poverty on the rise and indigence on the decline

The opposition and the ruling party hold each other accountable by describing the current picture, which is useless. The minimum agreement must be modest but serious and immediate. Strengthen food assistance to combat homelessness (combined with preventing and reversing school dropouts). Guarantee that wages, formal and informal, combined with state assistance, do not fall below the thresholds of dignity.

Hay other points that require an immediate approach (certainly education, security, institutionality and prevention of corruption).

If the path is opened with the two that we understand to be priorities, it will also be possible to find minimum agreements in the others.

The country that most resembles in the world Argentina is Ukraine. If Kissinger’s advice in 2014, proposing exits based on the principle of balanced dissatisfaction, had been listened to, this war with its hundreds of thousands of dead, Ukrainians and Russians, would not have been possible.

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Episcopate has raised two weeks ago ten basic points for consensus building. That preaching inspires this opinion. Let us begin

*Former President of Banco Nación