The inmate of JxC in Santa Fe escalates: Maximiliano Pullaro threatened to denounce Carolina Losada

The fierce internship continues on the United to Change Santa Fe front, after the pre-candidate for governor Maximiliano Pullaro threatened to go to court if her rival Carolina Losada “crosses the line” with questions about her work as former Minister of Provincial Security. Her warnings are given after the senator affirmed that “I am not the candidate of drug trafficking.”

“Losada does not cross the line. She says that I have to explain the involvement of police officers who ended up in prison for drug trafficking. If she ever crosses the line, of course I’m going to go to court.“said the candidate for Together for Change during an interview in FM Millenium.

The Santa Fe inmate between Losada and Pullaro burns: “I am not the candidate for drug trafficking”

Faced with criticism of his management in the provincial Security portfolio regarding the fight against drug trafficking, Pullaro explained that in that period the leaders of the main drug gangs in Santa Fe were arrested, as well as police chiefs linked to the cartels were separated from the force. “I will not allow my honor to be violated. She states that I have to explain the system of complicity that many police officers had while I was Minister of Security,” he said.

Added to this, he argued that in order not to expose “a security program that provides peace to the people of Santa Fe, they prefer to enter the mud.” “It is easier to get into the mud than to say what you are going to do, how and with whom you are going to do it. For that you have to study, for that you have to assemble teams, for that you have to work a lot,” he explained. Along these lines, he lamented that “the political campaign here is the one proposed by Kirchnerism a while ago, which is the mud.” .

Carolina Losada had said that Pullaro “has a lot to talk about and explain about what he did at the time” at the Santa Fe Ministry of Security.

In this regard, he indicated that “These arguments are not arguments that begin with Losada and Carrió“. On the contrary, the radical leader maintained that “they are arguments that began with Marcelo Sain, later with the cause of illegal espionage, with this same theme that the two take up again.”

And he added: “Those are the arguments that Kirchnerism has had for so long to wear me down, and I deeply regret that the adversaries in the internal get on the arguments of Kirchnerism“.

Criticism of the internal opposition

In addition to answering the questions of his rival at the polls, the current provincial deputy referred to the internal within the opposition coalition. In this regard, he specified that the opposition space must remain united so as not to favor the ruling partywhich he described as “exhausted” both at the provincial and national levels.

“The goal is unity and the goal is not to give Kirchnerism an advantage. You end up playing the game of a model that is out of stock in the province of Santa Fe and you end up playing the game of a model that is out of stock in Argentina,” the legislator declared.

Maximiliano Pullaro: “In Santa Fe it will be confirmed that not all the officialisms win”

Likewise, he disassociated himself from favoring inmates, alluding that “he does not speak ill of the members of Together for Change.” “You don’t listen to me speak badly (of others). Undoubtedly, if one wants to speak badly, or wants to look for things, we all have. But Under no circumstances do I speak ill of the candidates or the members of Together for Change“He explained about it.

“They were two bad governments. That of the national order and that of the provincial order. That undoubtedly places the opposition in that whoever wins the internal one wins the general elections. (The ruling party) has no chance today unless we take care of playing along with these things and get them to end up rearranging themselves,” Pullaro concluded.