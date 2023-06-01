The installation of security cameras in Neuquén taxis began: how it works

In Neuquén, the installation of security cameras in taxis and remises began. From the capital’s Municipality they reported that 1140 will be placed and they explained how it will work. They estimate to complete the process in three months.

This initiative comes to comply with ordinances No. 14029 and No. 14030 sanctioned by the Deliberative Council after the serious incident that taxi driver Pablo Sánchez had, indicated from the Executive.

They pointed out that on the other hand, the material may be monitored by the provincial police according to the agreement signed in December 2019.

The installation of the devices in the entire fleet of taxis and remises implies an iinvestment of 190 million pesos. Eight per day will be placed, so that its operation will be completed in three months in all the units.

The mayor Mariano Gaido said that it is a budgetary effort carried out by the municipality “and that in no way the taxi or remises company is going to cover the cost.”

He stressed that it is a “necessary, urgent and fundamental measure” that is consistent with others “such as the entrance portals to the city, where patents are displayed; and the two cameras that work in the 180 buses of the Neuquén capital ».

How security cameras work in taxis

During the presentation of the system, the Secretary of Mobility and Citizen Services, Santiago Morán, explained that “the camera is activated when each passenger enters and deactivates when they leave. The image and the monitoring remain safe. It can only be used in the event that justice such as the police request it.

He clarified that the municipality has the power to safeguard the images that are stored in the camera and then in a cloud-type storage, for 60 days.

«It is preventive because one enters knowing that it is filmed. Taxis and remises have the anti-panic alarm that allows the police to attend immediately if the taxi driver presses the button, and now the camera is added, “said the official and recalled that satellite tracking has been used in the city.

Security devices will be placed on 1,140 vehicles. Photo: Courtesy



