“The Transient Universe” ended its glorious “award season” journey by sweeping 7 awards at the 95th Academy Awards. Whether it is for the American film industry or American society, the film’s big win at the Oscars has important label significance.

This post-modern film tells the story of a Chinese-American family and mixes various types of elements such as science fiction, action, family ethics, cults, and nonsense. Like “movie glue”, trying to stick together the crumbling “American Dream”. Although its “cohesion” is limited, there are endogenous contradictions that cannot be resolved.

Leaving aside all kinds of cutting-edge “packages” that are unconstrained and unconstrained, “The Universal Universe” is first and foremost a family ethics film. More precisely, it is a feature film of a minority family who immigrated to the United States but failed to realize the “American Dream”. Therefore, even if I talk about the ethical conflict of family affection in the film, I tend to look at it under the background of “broken American dream”.

The broken American dream experienced by Evelyn’s (played by Michelle Yeoh) family on the screen intertextualizes the predicament of “broken American dream” that is common in the real American society. Why do so many ordinary American audiences empathize with this minority family story? Because, like this Chinese family, too many American families are experiencing the sad reality of the “broken American dream”.

Once upon a time, the American Dream under the banner of equal opportunity inspired countless Americans and immigrants flocking to the United States from all over the world: Anyone, regardless of origin or background, as long as they work hard, they can realize their dreams. However, the super class mobility and economic mobility that the United States was once proud of are no longer. The status quo is that, regardless of whether they are ethnic minorities or not, everyone may encounter similar difficulties. The arrival of the epidemic has made the already overwhelmed life even worse.

The livelihood that is on the verge of bankruptcy, the trivial work for rice and rice day after day, the “unsatisfactory” relationship between husband and wife, parent-child relationship-on the screen, the life difficulties experienced by 50-year-old Evelyn can conceivably arouse widespread resonance .

How to get out of the “broken American dream” and related predicaments derived from it? “The Instant Universe” actually tells two sets of diametrically opposite value narratives on and off the screen.

Off the screen, with its small box office success and the unanimous recognition of the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar Awards and other award mechanisms, “The Transient Universe” almost perfectly interprets a typical or standard American dream narrative : Relying on our own efforts, we broke all kinds of ceilings, created miracles, and successfully counterattacked.

In the end, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian and Chinese to win the Oscar for Best Actress; Kwan Jiwei became the first Asian and Chinese to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor; Comedy films, each with landmark labels, announced to the American film industry, the American public, and even the world: the American dream and the American spirit are still there, and everything is possible.

As a film industry award, one of the important functions of the Oscars is to set a “benchmark” for the industry. It is for American film practitioners to select business “models” for their industry and establish (and adjust) a set of award standards.

Diversity of race and subject matter, industry persistence, bold innovation, grassroots counterattack, rewarding newcomers, rewarding women, rewarding commercial regeneration ability, Oscar (or the American film industry) needs to strengthen and adjust the reward label in the current context, ” Instant Universe fits almost perfectly. And these are exactly the award-winning “king bomb combination” that A24, the film producer, precisely aimed at the “pain points” of the Oscars.

On the other hand, let “The Transient Universe” write the Oscar legend and achieve a “victory” that is grand enough to be recorded in the annals of film history. The “American Dream” that is crumbling in the hearts of the readers. After all, Oscar has to keep pace with the times after experiencing previous criticisms that “Oscar is too white” and that there are too few opportunities for minority practitioners.

Therefore, between “The Instantaneous Universe” and Oscar, it is actually a two-way “salvation” that needs each other. Judging from the results, the film’s fame and fortune are in line with the Hollywood vanity fair’s standard definition of “success” and “realizing the American dream”.

Contrary to the “American Dream Narrative” outside the screen, “The Universal Universe” actually abandons the traditional American Dream narrative on the screen, and the “dilemma resolution” method it provides is inward-looking and purely spiritual. .

There is no counterattack in the real world, no success in the worldly sense, but a complete acceptance of the “ordinary status quo”—from a daughter who is “not pursued and incompetent”, to a husband who is kind and considerate but not capable enough, to a boring and busy man. Laundry business and so on—in short, with acceptance and great love, let the protagonists, and the protagonists of the movie, let various relationships and conflicts reach “reconciliation”.

The “acceptance” mentioned in the movie mainly has two levels of meaning. One is the complete acceptance in the family relationship, such as letting the father-in-law (played by Li Hanzhang) accept the “unsuccessful” daughter Evelyn, and let Evelyn accept the “ineffective” daughter (Joey); the other layer of “acceptance” is It is self-persuasion, self-hypnosis, accepting the current status quo of ordinary life, and feeling that it is also very good to open a laundry with my husband and live a long life. From this perspective, the essence of “acceptance” is actually a revision of the “American Dream”. standard. Abandoning the yardstick of the traditional American dream, that is, breaking the so-called “correct” small box, is the correct solution to realize the “new American dream”. In other words, it tries to resolve the intractable dilemma faced by the traditional “broken American dream” by redefining the “American dream”.

This set of “seeking inward” and “fully accepting” methods, from a certain perspective, can also be called “psychological opium”, which is to allow “marginal people” to continue to be “marginal people”. It does not encourage you to break out of “periphery” situations and actively flow upward and towards the center. The traditional “American Dream” is a typical “success” that seeks outward.

It’s not that such a solution of “seeking within” is wrong or bad, nor does it mean that people must flow upwards and toward the center, it’s just that this set of “problem-solving logic” on the screen is obviously the same as that of the film on the screen. The logic of the traditional American dream pursued by the outside world is contradictory, reflecting a kind of self-contradiction.

In addition to “unconditional acceptance”, “The Transient Universe” is also supplemented with “unconditional love”, playing a set of combined punches to solve the dilemma of individuals and family ethics.

It has to be said that “Love” is almost a “universal antidote” among all mainstream Hollywood family ethics films. It seems that as long as you give love, trust, communication, and freedom, everything can be solved. Of course, this is just a simplified, romanticized, and indeed old-fashioned “screen solution.” Even if it is paired with “acceptance”, it is still too simple.

Family relationship (whether it is parent-child relationship or husband-wife relationship) actually cannot only exist in the dimension of emotional attributes. Its economic attributes and social ethical attributes cannot be completely exhausted. That’s why I emphasized earlier that “The Transient Universe” needs to be accurately expressed as a feature film of a minority family who immigrated to the United States but failed to realize the “American Dream”. When talking about the family ethics relationship in it, it needs to be discussed in the context of the crumbling traditional American dream. It is in this dimension that I feel that the depth of exploration of the theme in “The Instant Universe” is actually not enough.

Although it is very free and bold in form, it has also made some very novel plot settings, such as setting the heroine as an ordinary 50-year-old mother, and changing the classic “father killing” complex in Western literature into “mother killing”. “Wait, but its final value is still the traditional and safest Hollywood core family view in the United States: returning to family and returning to love. It doesn’t try to really criticize, deconstruct, or discuss the solution to the dilemma. What it provides the audience is only a temporary “painkiller”. Like other mainstream commercial films in Hollywood.

“The Instant Universe” is like a bottle of movie glue trying to rebond the “American Dream”. However, because of the reality of conflicting left and right under the screen, its bonding of the old and new “American Dream” fragments is also destined to leak from all sides, and even conflict with itself.

(This article only represents the author’s personal opinion, edit email: [email protected])