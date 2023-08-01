The Intense Elimination Round in ‘Los 50’: Who Will Leave the Reality Show?

Title: “Intense Competition on Telemundo’s ‘Los 50’: Thirteen Contestants Already Eliminated, More to Follow”

Subtitle: Tune in tonight to see who will be the next to leave the reality show!

Date: July 31, 2023

The highly anticipated reality show “Los 50” on Telemundo has already witnessed an intense competition, with a total of thirteen contestants eliminated so far. Despite the fact that fifty celebrities began the show, this figure is considered high for the early stages of the competition. Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will leave the farm next as the remaining participants face an uncertain future.

In a recap of the eliminated contestants in order of departure, the show bid farewell to Juan Vida, Samira Jalil, Julieta Grajales, Shirley Arica (due to expulsion), Yulianna Peniche, Jéssica Stonem, Cecilia Ponce, Fernando Noriega, Aneudy Lara, Alan Slim, Asaf Torres, Nicky Chávez, and Thalí García.

This Monday, July 31, the show will announce the fate of the remaining contestants. In the latest episode, after a thrilling final battle between the pink and orange teams, Karely chose Kim to fight for her survival. Kim succeeded in overcoming the challenge, leaving her opponent on thin ice.

The four contestants in danger of elimination are Kim, Suavecito, Dania, and Anahí; they were designated as those “sentenced” in the previous gala held on Friday, July 28.

The destiny of these celebrities now lies in the hands of their fellow peers. The remaining participants will have the power to vote, determining who stays and who gets eliminated from the reality show. “Los 50” has not only created buzz due to the intense competition but also because of the conflicts, fights, and even an unexpected stolen kiss between Kim and Suavecito.

As the contestants await the decision, questions arise. Will the show reveal hidden enmities? What strategies will the participants employ to secure their place? Will Salvador Zerboni once again succeed in eliminating a strong competitor from Manelyk González’s group? Will alliances be formed among Colombians to gain strength?

Answers to these questions will be revealed tonight, Monday, July 31, at 7:00 p.m. on Telemundo for viewers in the United States.

The episode will feature “Lion’s Madness,” “Are you going or not going?”, “Game in the sand,” “Salvation Game,” and finally, the decisive “Elimination Ceremony.”

Don’t miss the latest episode of “Los 50” as the high-stakes competition intensifies!

Schedule to watch “Los 50” on July 31:

– United States: 7:00 pm

– Mexico: 5:00 pm

– Colombia: 6:00 pm

– Peru: 6:00 pm

– Ecuador: 6:00 pm

– Chile: 7:00 pm

– Venezuela: 7:00 pm

– Argentina: 8:00 pm

In related news, social media has been buzzing with the latest updates on Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara, the popular couple from "La Casa de los Famosos."

Stay tuned for tonight’s episode of “Los 50” to witness the excitement and drama as the competition heats up!

