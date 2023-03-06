Talleres suffered in the first half against Vélez and that determined their luck in the game, which they ended up losing 2-1 at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. Who were the featured players? This is the 1 on 1.

HERRERA (6). Little to see in the goals. Pizzini beat him against it and in the 2-0 of Julián Fernández he was dislodged.

BENAVIDEZ (6). He had some difficulties in the mark of his sector. In attack he could hardly put together the tandem with Ramón Sosa.

CATALAN (4). He started off well with an assist for Santos; then, he lost to Osorio and company. In addition, he committed two yellow fouls. At 0-2, he dragged it away, before assisting Fernández.

RODRÍGUEZ (6). He also called on a couple of occasions; then he recovered. With a couple of saves, he raised the team.

PORTILLO (-). They removed the “red” as a last resort; then, after Osorio had passed Villagra’s weak resistance. Up to that point, he had played passably.

VILLAGE (5). He was not the decisive player in other matches. Even on the mark, which he forced the former Union of Santa Fe to close in a hurry before the game opened. He had a chance, but Villagra took it away. Talleres felt it for a long time.

FRANCO (6). Conditioned by the 2-0 score, Gandolfi decided to leave the Ecuadorian so that Diego Valoyes could enter.

SOSA (5). Another that was not the gravitating and unbalancing player of the four previous games. He was very fast.

TANK (-). To rearm his team, Gandolfi took out the game generator for the red card to Portillo.

PIZZINI (5). It was accelerated. He didn’t have any luck either as he broke his own fence.

SANTOS (6). He was the most dangerous striker, but he did not have the aim of previous games. When he had to attend, no one came to connect his shipments.

FERNÁNDEZ (6). He entered the side to rearm the lamliena of four. He had a chance to score.

VALOYES. He overflowed well and made Ortega throw out, but he was delayed in the final stitch.

ROMERO. He contributed mobility and the 1-2. Interesting return.

SEQUEIRA. He did not weigh in the game when he entered.

BARRERA. Came in last. She couldn’t gravitate.

