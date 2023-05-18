The International Music Acquisition Troupe Starts a Music Tour in Lincang

Original Title: The International Music Acquisition Troupe Starts a Music Journey to Lincang

Experience “there is a life called Yunnan” and start the international music “Xiake” trip. Yunnan Radio and Television Station has reached a cooperation with BMG China, the world’s second largest media group Bertelsmann and the world’s fourth largest music company, to jointly hold “such as” “Music” Comes——Yunnan Satellite TV International Music Collection Season” event.

This event invited 9 internationally renowned musicians from the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Australia, Brazil and other countries to gather in Kunming, Dehong, Lincang, and Honghe, Yunnan from May 10 to 24, and broadcast in Yunnan TV stations make music.

“Boom, boom, boom,” a wooden drum performance in Wengdingzhai, Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, for Philip Adoleno Vassao, a well-known Brazilian composer, instrumentalist, and Latin Grammy Award winner, who is a member of the Music Collection Troupe, USA The famous composer and music producer Brandon Paul Lowry was deeply impressed by two international musicians. They visited Baonish, the non-inherited inheritor of Wa wooden drums, to gain a deeper understanding of this ancient folk culture of the Wa people. Unique wooden drum culture.

Lincang Municipal Wooden Drum Inheritor Baonishi

For musicians, such a unique musical element is not only a rare experience and learning opportunity, but also a good opportunity for cross-cultural communication. During the exchange with Baonish, the international musicians not only learned about the folk wooden drum culture of the Wa people, but also learned how to beat wooden drums, and asked Baonish about the stories behind the wooden drums, thus gaining a deeper understanding know and experience.

The element of music is deeply embedded in the DNA of every Wa compatriot. The toast song at the Wa King’s banquet, a guitar, a tambourine, and a pair of hand bells after the meal, people of different languages ​​communicated with music, and ended the day’s gathering with singing.

While collecting folk songs in Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County, international musicians studied with dancers of Gengma Song and Dance Troupe, talked with the national cultural team, and lingered in this cross-cultural event.

After visiting the Gengma Song and Dance Troupe, international musicians have a deep understanding of various local music and dance forms, and have a strong interest in the culture of different ethnic groups such as Wa and Dai, as well as the rich and creative daily life of ordinary people . The Gengma Song and Dance Troupe also showcased their unique “out of the circle” dance, which is very popular all over the Internet.

After some dance learning and exchanges, international musicians can better understand the local culture, and at the same time appreciate the close connection between culture and music in the beautiful rhythm of dance. They communicated with actors how to combine local music styles with international music elements so as to be able to bring new forms of performance to the audience.

The trip to Gengma made international musicians deeply feel the charm of local singing and dancing, and at the same time let Gengma cultural workers feel the enthusiasm of foreign musicians.

Although these musicians come from all over the world and have made many musical achievements before, they have gained a lot through the experience of collecting music and music in the past few days, especially the richness, diversity and interaction of Yunnan music and dance, which can be given to musicians from different countries. It has brought a lot of creative inspiration. I believe that the creation inspired by the collection of Yunnan will definitely be exciting!

Source: Yunnan Satellite TV