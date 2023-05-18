The international version of NetEase game “Sky Light·Yu” is launched on the Steam store, but the release date has not yet been announced- Game

TGC announced that Guangyu (international server) will be launched on the PC platform through the Steam store!

At present, Steam has not announced the release date, but the page shows that the international version will also support Chinese.

IT Home noticed that this game requires a minimum Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX 8310-level processor, an Nvidia GTX 1030 or AMD Radeon RX 560-level graphics card, 3 GB of hard disk space, and 8GB of memory.

“Sky Light Yu” officially landed on PS4 and PS5 platforms on December 7 last year. The game has previously landed on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch hosts, supporting cross-platform online play. At the same time, the PS platform exclusive Journey suit will also be launched.

ThatGameCompany previously developed the 2013 best game of the year “Journeyman” and the critically acclaimed “Flower”, and this “Sky Light Yu” is the first work they released independently after cooperating with Sony, originally released in 2019 It was released on the iOS platform on July 18, followed by Android and NS versions, and distributed by NetEase in mainland China.

Synopsis:

Once upon a time, there were many, many stars in the sky, shining brightly. But then darkness fell and the stars fell from the sky and made new homes in the clouds. Time flies…it’s time to bring our lost star home. Wake up, Child of Light, your adventure begins now.

We arrived in the world of “Sky Light·Yu” as children of light, spread hope and light in the desolate kingdom, and let the fallen stars return to their homes in the constellations.

The game scene is divided into seven main maps (chapters), which are Yujing (initial map), Morning Island, Yunye, Rain Forest, Xiagu, Mutu, Forbidden Pavilion, and Eye of the Storm (divided into two parts). There are also minimaps and even hidden maps.

Players will control a Children of the Light to explore in it, collect the actions of the ancestors, and gradually reveal the truth about the decline of the Sky Kingdom, and finally use the wings of light to save the travelers in the eye of the storm, get redemption and be reborn. The game supports up to 8 simultaneous connections on the same map.