Many children at the scene were nervously preparing for the exam outside the exam room.Photo courtesy of correspondent Jiang Wenlong

Many parents bring their children to take the exam one after another.

Nearly 600 young musicians competed on the same stage, and the recruitment interview for the first batch of members of Su Qingjiao was successfully completed

The first batch of “Qing Tuanzi” will be “limited”

Our reporter Luo Wen

Yesterday, the sound of music came from the campus of Suzhou Lida Middle School. Nearly 600 young musicians walked into the recruitment and examination site of the Suzhou Youth Symphony Orchestra (hereinafter referred to as “Su Qingjiao”). The interview for the first batch of members of the Youth League was successfully completed.

The purpose of this selection is to select a group of outstanding young talents for Suqingjiao and form a team of 100 people. On December 31 this year, this group of “Young Tuanzi” will be expected to appear at the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra’s New Year’s Concert, where they will perform on the same stage with musicians of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, completing their first stage show.

“Young Tuanzi” are preparing for the exam seriously, and the learning atmosphere is “full”

At 9 o’clock in the morning, many parents brought their children to take the test one after another. After the sign-in, the children went to the test waiting area alone to wait for the test. Many children at the scene were dressed in dresses and were nervously preparing for the exam outside the examination room. Some took the time to review the piano scores and beat the rhythm, while others waited calmly to tune the piano.

With the sound of music, 8 examination rooms including violin, cello, flute, and brass started simultaneously. Children entered the examination room one by one to show their skills. “My child is 11 years old and likes music very much. His dream is to become a conductor. As parents, we fully support him. The competition in the violin group for this exam is very fierce. It’s too obvious, but if we don’t get selected this time, we will continue to participate next year, hoping for a good result.” Parent Gu Rongrong told reporters.

“Before the exam, I felt very nervous. As soon as I went in and pulled it up, I felt pretty good. I had confidence in myself.” Wang Yuxin, 10 years old, came to take the exam with her sister Wang Wanxin, holding a cello as tall as herself. Come and be very careful. “Both of us have studied cello for more than 4 years, and we like it very much. I hope we can all pass the test.” Wang Wanxin told reporters that because this is a very formal assessment, they also pay attention to and respect the test by wearing a dress.

Regarding the selection conditions, Chen Guangxian, head of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, said: “Techniques are very important, but not absolute standards. To form an orchestra, the ability to cooperate and team spirit are also very important. The orchestra hopes that children will develop common skills while improving their skills. The spirit and ability to cooperate.”

It is reported that the assessment is mainly divided into five categories: string group, woodwind group, brass group, percussion group and harp, mainly for teenagers aged 10 to 18. As the first youth symphony orchestra in Suzhou established and operated by a professional orchestra, the Suzhou Youth Symphony Orchestra is jointly managed by the Suzhou Municipal Education Bureau and Suzhou New Era Group, and the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra provides professional support. After the establishment of Suqingjiao, it will rely on the high-quality student resources of the Suzhou Education Bureau and the strong faculty team of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra to regularly perform symphony concerts every year.

The popularity of enrollment is “exploding”, igniting the classical “boom”

Cultivating a group of young instrumental music talents in Suzhou and building a high-standard youth symphony orchestra with an international perspective is the goal of Suqingjiao. It is reported that the orchestra will be led by the famous conductor and music director of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, Chen Xieyang, as the music director, chief conductor Xu Zhong as the chief conductor, and outstanding musicians of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra as the instructors.

The Suqingjiao enrollment plan was launched in August. The first batch of members received nearly 1,000 application forms. After selection, 597 people entered the interview and assessment. Judging from the registration situation, the string group has the largest number of people, accounting for 49.5% of the total number of applicants. In the string group, the violin has the largest number of applicants, accounting for 72.1% of the entire string group and 35.7% of the total number of applicants. The number of applicants for the woodwind group, brass group, percussion group, and harp group also far exceeded the planned enrollment.

“In terms of the number of people, nearly 1,000 people signed up, which exceeded our own original expectations; in terms of scope, all county-level cities (districts) in Suzhou have children signing up; in terms of musical instruments, all the All kinds of musical instruments, including harps and bassoons that are not very common, all have children signing up, and they all exceed the planned number of students, which is very impressive.” Chen Guangxian introduced that the registration situation intuitively reflects that Suzhou currently has a comparative Strong classical music learning atmosphere.

In the face of this hot scene, Chen Xieyang, Music Director of Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, also placed high hopes on Su Qingjiao: “Many mature orchestras at home and abroad have their own youth orchestras, which can not only cultivate a large number of young music talents for the city where they are located, but also improve the city’s performance. The cultural and artistic atmosphere can also allow the orchestra to exercise in teaching and management, and continuously improve the overall management and performance standards of the orchestra.”

“As a judge today, I can see that some of the young contestants still have relatively good artistic and cultural accomplishments. Their participation and enthusiasm are very high. I also hope that these young contestants can stand out and contribute to the music industry in Suzhou. Contribution.” Wu Lei, Dean of the School of Music of Soochow University and Chairman of the Suzhou Musicians Association, said that Suzhou has a developed economy and profound cultural heritage. The establishment of the Suzhou Youth Symphony Orchestra under this background is of great significance and will bring the aesthetic education level of Suzhou youths forward. Come for a good boost.

Suqingjiao gathers strength from all sides to open a “new starting point” for Suqingjiao

As one of Suzhou’s “cultural business cards”, the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra has insisted on vigorously promoting the popularization of classical music since its establishment in 2016. The whole chain, benefiting millions of people.

The establishment of Suqingjiao is an important “new starting point” for the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and the popularization of classical music education in Suzhou. “I am full of expectations for this youth orchestra. I believe that with the strong support of government departments at all levels and all walks of life, it will definitely become a brand new business card to showcase the achievements of Suzhou youth aesthetic education in the future.” Chen Guangxian said, “This In the second assessment, we will select the first batch of children with fair, just and strict standards, and will use a scientific training system to train them later, so as to pass on the high-quality performer resources of JSTI to young people. I believe that it will not take too much For a long time, Suzhou can have an excellent youth orchestra of its own.”

“The arrival of Suqingjiao can not only help schools improve the professional level of music education, but also improve students’ musical literacy through a higher platform and a broader perspective.” Xu Yinqian, secretary of the party committee and principal of Suzhou Lida Middle School, told reporters, In order to welcome Su Qingjiao, Lida Middle School not only renovated the school’s art hall to enhance the school’s artistic atmosphere, but also planned some venues suitable for Su Qingjiao’s rehearsal. It also selected excellent music teachers to do a good job in this regard. services and safeguards.