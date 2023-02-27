Listen to the audio version of the article

There is no doubt that The consultant (on Prime Video) works primarily thanks to Christoph Waltz, who we all remember as the Hans Landa of Inglourious basterdsbut who has actually built an exceptional career specializing in giving body and face to bad guys.

Here Waltz is Regus Patoff, the title consultant, who takes over the command of CompWare, a company specializing in video games for smartphones, after the death in not entirely clear circumstances of the CEO and founder Sang. It is also unclear how Patoff got this job, which the two employees of the company Elaine (Brittany O’Grady) and Craig (Nat Wolff) begin to investigate. The character played by Waltz is totally in his comfort zone: charismatic and demonic, he can terrify with a single glance, spread wide and convincing smiles when he has to manipulate someone, commit terrible cruelties with the indifferent air of a bureaucrat.

White of hair, always in a suit and tie, his presence is totally incongruous in CompWare, a company that has the typical traits of Californian start-ups, with young to very young staff, foosball and ping pong tables in the office. And in the satire carried on by The consultant there is certainly a certain malice towards the culture of Silicon Valley, which presents itself as informal and inclusive but hides ruthless selfishness and careerism, punctually brought out by mind games played continuously by Patoff. The numerous allusions to the theft of personal data, the literal basement where paper files on employees are hidden, also recalls another of the burning topics affecting many of today’s tech giants.

Adapted from Bentley Little’s novel of the same name, The consultant is a creation of Tony Basgallop, known for the equally twisted and mysterious Servant. In this case the scheme works a little less, and many of the quirks of Patoff’s character not only go unexplained, but seem just thrown there at random. Despite the many flaws, however, also thanks to the judicious synthesis of the eight half-hour episodes, the series knows how to be a fun black comedy, not to be taken too seriously.

