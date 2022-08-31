ROME – In the United States, robots are increasing in car factories. In the first half of this year, North American companies bought a record number of robots to cope with the difficulties of an extremely rigid labor market.

This is revealed by the data released by the industrial group Association for Advancing Automation (A3) according to which the various companies ordered 12,305 robots in the second quarter alone for a value of 585 million dollars, a number more than 25% higher than in the same period. last year.

Ford, Robbie the co-robot arrives in the factory to support people with reduced mobility by Federico Pesce 07 June 2022



And again according to the findings of the A3, almost 60% of the robots ordered in the second quarter were purchased by companies operating in the automotive sector. In addition, Mike Cicco, CEO of Fanuc America, the US division of the Japanese robotics maker, estimates that half of its industry’s sales to automakers go to new electric vehicle factories.

“Companies have to produce, and therefore they need new automation – said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3 – The push for companies to choose robots is evident in the current rigid labor market. Total labor costs in the United States, which covers wages and benefits, increased 5.1% yoy in the second quarter, the highest since the Department of Labor began tracking this data in 2001 ”.

In any case, if the robots are really able to increase productivity, coupled with the human workers who operate them, it is not sure so far: “These are investments for plants that will not be operational for several years – underlined Mike Cicco. – so it is not surprising that these robots are not yet helping to increase productivity ”.

A3’s Burnstein also said that companies take time to fully implement new machinery and maximize its potential: “There is a learning curve – he added – This is especially true in industries that adopt entirely new technologies, such as automotive industry for the production of electric vehicles “. (Maurilio Rigo)