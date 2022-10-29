The eleventh edition of the Roberto Morrione Prize for Investigative Journalism was won by the investigation “On their skin” by Marika Ikonomu, Alessandro Leone, Simone Manda, who investigated the opacity of the private management of the repatriation centers and the repercussions on the basic rights of migrants.

«The investigation“ On their skin ”- the jury motivated – gives voice to the last ones with balance and narrative force through images and testimonies, with professional maturity and attention to visual and narrative language. A touching, topical work, increasingly necessary, which keeps attention on a theme, that of the detention centers for repatriation, real places of detention that are always talked about too little ». The Libera Giovani Prize, awarded by the students of the JB Beccari Institute, also goes to the investigation, to whom the finalist inquiries were previewed during a meeting organized with Libera Piemonte.

They reached the final: the video investigation «Hypoxia Montana» by Cecilia Fasciani, Andrea Giagnorio, Sofia Nardacchione who tells the links between depopulation of the Bolognese Apennines, mafias and PNRR funds, tutor Cataldo Ciccolella and Giulio Valesini; multimedia investigation “Chinese Boxes” by Margherita Capacci, Ludovica Meacci, Sofia Turati on the attempts of the Chinese Communist Party to interfere in Italy, tutor Francesco Piccinini; the video investigation «Colpo di Lusso in Burma» by Francesco Boscarol, Ludovica Iacovacci, Priscilla Ruggiero on the trade of Burmese teak and precious stones arriving in Italy despite the sanctions, tutor Maria Cuffaro; the radio – podcast “Under the eyes of all” by Francesco Tedeschi on the connections between the development of national chemistry and chemical pollution in Piedmont, tutor Arcangelo Ferri.

During the evening, the photographer Francesco Zizola received the Baffo Rosso 2022 Award with the following motivation: “In his career he has embraced different photographic paths, always with the typical intent of journalistic work to investigate reality and bring it back to its deepest contradictions or to times in its simple manifestation, be it dramatic or surprising. A world told with great humanity and passion for the whole planet. His photography bears the mark of an ethical and professional choice, and of a path of study, investigation and experimentation. In every shot of him we find intuition and accuracy, sensitivity and depth, distinctive traits that have become an example for young generations of reporters over the years “

Journalist Chiara Cazzaniga finally received the «Witness of the Roberto Morrione Award» award with this motivation: «Professional capable of illuminating the dark corners of the news without ever abandoning the passion for truth, with great empathy and attention to people’s history. Driven by a tenacious and scrupulous investigative spirit and never leaving anything to chance, her investigative work is a concrete stimulus for young people who want to tackle a career as a journalist. A special mention deserves the investigative work she carried out on the Alpi-Hrovatin case which led to the reopening of the trial and the consequent release of Hashi Omar Hassan ».

The jury of the award, reserved for under 30s, is chaired by Giuseppe Giulietti and composed of Luca Ajroldi, Paolo Aleotti, Piero Badaloni, Giuliano Berretta, Giulia Bosetti, Valerio Cataldi, Francesco Cavalli, Chiara Cazzaniga, Giovanni Celsi, Enzo Chiarullo, Marco Damilano, Giovanni De Luca, Amalia De Simone, Antonio Di Bella, Alessandro di Nunzio, Lorenzo Di Pietro, Mara Filippi Morrione, Lorenzo Frigerio, Alessandro Gaeta, Diego Gandolfo, Duilio Giammaria, Gian Mario Gillio, Antonella Graziani, Karina Guarino Laterza, Celia Guimaraes, Udo Gümpel, Stefano Lamorgese, Francesco Laurenti, Dina Lauricella, Elisa Marincola, Flaviano Masella, Anna Migotto, Giorgio Mottola, Fausto Pellegrini, Raffaella Pusceddu, Alessandro Rocca, Luca Rosini, Federico Ruffo, Sandro Ruotolo, Mario Sanna, Giorgio Santelli, Pietro Suber , Giovanni Tizian, Maurizio Torrealta, Andrea Vianello.