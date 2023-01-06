ROMA – Hyundai is warming the ground for the launch of the self-driving Robotaxi based on the Ioniq 5, which is scheduled to debut in late 2023 in Las Vegas. And it is precisely in Las Vegas that the new presentation video – available on youtube – of the car created in collaboration with Motional and born from a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv is set.





In just over two minutes, the video deals with the various level 4 autonomous driving technologies and the safety features with which the Robotaxi is equipped, also showing how the city of entertainment par excellence (42.5 million visitors a year ) offers all possible scenarios useful for testing and data collection for vehicle development purposes.

Numbers in hand, the Robotaxi is equipped with over 30 advanced sensors – a combination of cameras, radar and lidar – as well as the onboard computer system to drive safely in an environment populated by vehicles of all types, from stretched limousines to trucks with advertising signs but also from pedestrians, which creates an unpredictable mix of movements.

After Las Vegas, the Robotaxi Ioniq 5 will also be launched in Los Angeles and other major cities in the United States and the rest of the world. Like a good schoolboy, he is already learning to master the streets of the great American and Asian capitals, such as Boston and Singapore, and will soon also land on the Old Continent. A new era begins for the automobile.