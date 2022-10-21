Source title: The “iQiyi Solo Drama Hot List” compiled by netizens rushed to the hot search. How many of these must-see dramas have you watched?

Today, a “Hot List of iQIYI Solo Shows This Year” released by Douban netizens aroused attention and discussion. I have to say that this year’s netizens have really good eyesight. This list includes almost all the hit dramas this year. It can be described as a “2022 drama guide” that cannot be missed. Looking at this drama viewing guide, it is not difficult to find that iQIYI’s dramas have been fully loaded in the first three quarters, and every month, there are good dramas produced, covering various types and fields, which can be called “” “Peach Family Bucket”: No matter what flavor users like, there is always one that can poke your heart. Some netizens even joked that they wanted to live in iQIYI, and it was so happy to “Pan Tao” every day! Next, let us review together, which of these hit dramas have you watched this year? “The World“, as the first iQIYI drama in 2022, will surpass 10,000 hits, with both word of mouth and popularity. In the story of the Zhou family that has lasted for 50 years, it describes the joys and sorrows of the world. During the broadcast of the play, “too good to cry” became the key word of the barrage, which earned enough tears from the audience, once again proving that high-quality and good dramas will ignore the user circle and lead the upsurge of national drama watching. “Freesia Jue”, which has been contracted for the whole summer, is a well-deserved summer dark horse. The audience gradually rose to the top in the love story of Daqiang and Xiaolanhua, and they surrendered to the karmic fire of Zunshang. In addition to Dongfang Qingcang and Xiaolanhua, the super good CP, the visual effects of oriental aesthetics and the rich intangible cultural heritage culture in the play have also become the highlights of the audience. “Punishment”, which has harvested a large number of male audiences, has captured the audience’s attention with its super story rhythm and undercover identity speculation. It is called the domestic criminal investigation version of “Infernal Affairs”, which is enough to show a love for criminal suspense themes. The audience fully affirmed the show. In addition to these 3 hits, iQIYI also has 5 9,000 hit dramas this year that will bring different emotions and memories to users. “Basic Law of Genius” tells the story of Lin Chaoxi and Pei Zhi shuttle in the “Strawberry World” and “Cheese World“. It has a fantasy setting of dual time and space, and the ordinary and simple life atmosphere traces back to reality. The warm and true story moved me. audience. “Police Honor” reflects the fireworks of life in the city on the background of the succession of two generations of police officers at the police station. The audience’s voice for the second part was extremely high. In the romantic fantasy drama “Please King”, Lu Yan and Yu Dengdeng’s love through three thousand years, the general and the saint’s infatuation with love have no regrets, capturing the hearts of countless girls, making the audience shout “I believe in love again” “I want to get rid of it after watching it. one”. In addition, “Ace Troop” and “Heart Home” in the 9000 files also won the audience’s love with their youthful and bloody military stories and fireworks in Shanghai with fireworks of firewood, rice, oil and salt. The 8,000 hit dramas cover suspenseful reasoning, family growth, costume love, medical and other dramas with different themes, and they are eye-catching in many drama circles. The recently popular "Story of the Tang Dynasty" presents cases in units, from Chang'an black tea to Luoyang Renmianhua case, each reasoning story is compact and high-energy, with intensive highlights. In addition, the shooting techniques and lens language are also worthy of repeated viewing and scrutiny by reasoning enthusiasts, making the costume detective drama usher in a "highlight moment" again. "Dear Child" can be said to be the strongest "standard benchmark" of the year, allowing the audience to see the truest side of marriage. The quarrel between Qin Hao and Ren Suxi became the starting point for contemporary young people's thinking about "marrying or not getting married", and the ending of the "full HE" of several groups of families also turned the fetters of reality into the hope of life. Also making people “heartbeat” is the medical drama “All About Doctor Tang”. The whole play tells the stories between Dr. Tang and his colleagues and different patients in multiple units, allowing the audience to experience what it is like to watch a workplace drama of “concentrating on career”, and even called on the heroine to watch more of it. Look at your own CP. If you want to choose the most recommended one in the 7000-degree heat file, you must first push “Rock and Roll” in the “Limited Lighting” series. If “Dear Child” is about calm thinking about family relations, then “Rock and Roll” is about creating an ideal country. The combination of a rock mom and a rebellious girl allows the audience to see an unprecedented “fighting type” “Mother and daughter” relationship, the fast-paced, 12-episode short story looks very relaxed, and also opened the Peach Factory “Crazy Flowers” series of female-themed specials, allowing the audience to experience the fun of watching the drama as if it were a blind box. In addition to the popular female themes, of course, there is also “Feng Qi Longxi”, which focuses on the situation of the rivers and lakes. It shows the big era story of the Three Kingdoms period from the perspective of the little people behind the big heroes. The wind is surging, and audiences who like group portraits of heroes must not miss this drama. Among the 10 popular dramas with 6,000 files, there are also many “Chinese dramas left behind” that deserve to be seen by more people. For example, the modern spy war story “Rival”, which shows the daily life trivia and work overturns of two unfortunate spies witty, “Walking 500,000” subverts the audience’s perception of “special agents”, and the humorous style brings infinite freshness sense. Also open-minded is “Broken Things Elite”. The story, through the interpretation of a group of wonderful workers, reflects many realistic topics in society and the workplace in the form of satirical comedy. Behind the dense laughter and humor, it also makes The person in front of the screen reflected. Twinkle Twinkle Star combines the settings of campus romance, suspense, and parallel time and space. The male and female protagonists are both at the TOP level of campus dramas in recent years. Internet hot stalk, deeply loved by young audiences. In fact, this list of popular dramas is not only a reflection of popularity, but also includes a collection of characters, hot stalks, lines, and famous scenes. During the review process, it seems to relive the memories of those dramas. Not only that, but there are also episodes broadcast on iQIYI and multiple platforms such as "Big Exam", "Sin Hunting Guide", "Twenty Do Not Confused 2", "Bottom Line" and "Special War Glory", which have also become worthy of many viewers this year. Favorite theater memories. How many of these peach factory hit dramas have you watched? If you haven't watched it yet, hurry up and follow the drama, it's definitely not a loss! If you have read it, it is recommended to brush twice and brush three times!

