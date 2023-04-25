The Iron Mountain fire collapsed two walls and will take two weeks to extinguish

And fire was unleashed this Monday, April 24, in the warehouse of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas that belonged to the company Iron Mountain, in which in 2014 another similar event occurred that ended in tragedy with the death of eight firefighters and two Civil Defense agents. He fire collapsed two walls and will take two weeks to extinguish.

The incident, which included flames of significant height, originated in the facilities located in Jovellanos at 1200, at the corner of Quinquela Martín, where a kind of deposit of different types of documentation and papers.

“He fire is circumscribed and it will take about two weeks to be extinguished. So far we are working on cooling, because we have the order not to enter,” said CABA Fire Commander Gabriel Acosta, to the news signal C5N.

“It is possible that a 35-meter antenna is in danger of collapsing, because the tensioners were cut by the winds,” he said.

This is what the new fire on Iron Mountain looks like from afar. PHOTO: NA and Telam

The fire official stated that the houses around the warehouse “are not at risk of collapse.”

On the other hand, two walls did collapse, one of them at 6:00 p.m., which caused damage to three cars that they were parked there and that they couldn’t get them out in time. It was a Volkswagen Gol, a Ford and a Volkswagen Fox, detailed the sources consulted.

13 fire crews fought the fire. PHOTO: NA and Telam

The flames did not stop since there was a lot of flammable material and after 8:00 p.m. another of the walls that was at risk collapsed. It was the wall near the corner of Quinquela Martín and Azara streets, where two other private vehicles suffered damagebut without injuries.

Fire on Iron Mountain. PHOTO: NA and Telam

The work of the Firefighters in Iron Mountain

In addition to the firefighters, personnel from the 4D Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police, SAME, Civil Defense, Aid Guard and City Logistics arrived at the scene.

The firefighters entered the property by using a saw to break the door and thus attacked the incident from the intersection of Benito Quinquela Martín and Azara streets and from the intersection of Gaspar Melchor Jovellanos and Benito Quinquela Martín.

The fire will be extinguished in two weeks. PHOTO: NA and Telam

As officially reported, “the fire entered the roof and the riser of the warehouse, in an area of ​​60 by 20 meters in an irregular way.” Also, it was seen that the flames had penetrated the entire roof and all personnel were removed from inside the warehouse due to the danger of a collapse.

The SAME holder, Alberto Crescentimaintained this Monday that the fire took almost half of the property and, in statements to the channel TNemphasized that “thank God this time we don’t have to lament victimsalthough he admitted late in the afternoon that the danger of collapse persisted in some of the walls.

Collapse but no injuries on Iron Mountain. PHOTO: NA and Telam

The tragic Iron Mountain fire in 2014

The fire of February 5, 2014 in the facilities where the computer companies led to the collapse of a wall, causing the death of ten people who worked in the emergency and the Justice concluded that it was an intentional act.

The tragic fire started at 8 o’clock that day. After starting the tasks to extinguish the fire, a group of firefighters entered the property through Azara street, while another unit worked on the Melchor Gaspar de Jovellanos access.

Just after 9:00 a.m., the wall facing Jovellanos street collapsed on top of inspector Leonardo Day; Deputy Inspector Anahí Garnica; First Corporals Eduardo Adrián Conesa and Damián Véliz; Corporal Maximiliano Martínez; and the firefighter Juan Matías Monticelli, who died on the spot together with the volunteer firefighters José Luis Méndez Araujo and Sebastián Campos, and the rescue worker Pedro Báricola, from the Civil Defense of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, firefighters Daniel Díaz Gauna, Juan Manuel López Gaggiotti and Facundo Ambrosi were seriously injured, who died days later, on February 17, as a result of multiple injuries.

A few months later, on April 28, 2014, personnel from the Buenos Aires Government Aid and Emergency Guard began to dismantle the rubble from the warehouse and the work was extended because it was carried out “by layers”, while an expert was sent. the collected material.

In February 2015, experts from the Claims Division of the Federal Police and the National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI) submitted their expert reports, which concluded that the fire could have been intentional.

Last December, the National Court of Criminal and Correctional Appeals, by majority, confirmed the prosecutions of the 17 defendants in the case in which the fire is being investigated.

The judicial decision was taken by Chamber VI of the Chamber, which also revoked the dismissals of three of those involved, prosecuted one of them and issued a lack of merit in relation to the remaining two, according to what was published by the Public Prosecutor of the Nation.

ED