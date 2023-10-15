THE IRON ROSES

The Iron Roses

(Punk rock | Postcore)

Label: SBÄM Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 20.10.2023

There’s a lot going on in the life of post-hardcore/punk veteran and trailblazer Nathan Gray. Recently on the last big tour with his band BOYSETSFIRE, he announced the new and second album in this constellation after the brilliant tour last fall with THE IRON ROSES. On the one hand, they signed with the Linz label SBÄM Records and renamed the band from NATHAN GRAY & THE IRON ROSES to simply THE IRON ROSES. In addition, of course, since Nathan’s public and surprising (neither his wife nor his BOYSETSFIRE colleagues knew about it) coming out as nonbinary in 2021 on stage with a pink tank top, he has finally felt like himself after years of hiding, drug and alcohol abuse and depression yourself and fights for equality and understanding.

And it is precisely these, but also many other important topics that now accompany THE IRON ROSES, a band of diversity with a mission. You can immediately tell that Nathan is doing very well at the moment, because the man didn’t even come close to aiming for such a happy album in his solo career. Even if the predecessor “Rebel Songs” was even more under the skin compared to “Feral Hymns” with the hammer power ballad “As The Waves Crash Down” and already had great songs, the iron roses always come back here get out of the party train.

But from the beginning. First they released “Screaming For A Change”, an intense single that starts with rocking riffs, brings in ska rhythms and towards the end even leans towards post-hardcore with violent screams from Gray. What an anthem! Of course the text gets under your skin.

oh i don’t know how to break it

but oh i’m trying harder every day

to rise up strike a match burn it down and walk away

i’m still screaming for a change

Afterwards, “Soldier Of Fortune” rolls along comfortably, Becky Fontaine skillfully accompanies Nathan on vocals and, like guitarist Philip “Eugenius” Smith, gets a few opportunities for lead vocals over the course of the album, which provides variety and often more provide pressure. And so there is a lot of variety, because no matter whether it is the rhythmic “Hearts On Fire”, the upbeat punk “Old Guard” or the danceable “Rebel Soul Sound”, every song here has its own charm. Nevertheless, the album just flies by at first, as the tracks only last two to three minutes. If you give the individual songs your time and work on the lyrics at the same time, you will soon have two handfuls of catchy tunes in your head.

The only exception is the final “Revolution Summer”, which is almost epic at four minutes. Quiet introduction, rough vocals à la STING, before it develops into a driving anthem, before Nathan has a veritable outburst of anger.

But that’s not enough, because “Hit” goes forward again in a good and raucous 90s style, the lively “Justify The Lies” doesn’t want to leave your ear canal and with “The Hustle” you can hear a very interesting version of reggea .

Even though I somehow initially missed the live and intense ballad “Brave”, which has not yet been officially released anywhere, as well as a dark anthem like “As The Waves Crash Down”, this wonderful piece of post-HC/punk is actually missing not really of anything. THE IRON ROSES deliver ten unique, catchy pieces with important messages, audible passion and a lot of catchy tunes. We are looking forward to the upcoming tour!

Tracklist „The Iron Roses“:

1. Screaming For A Change

2. Soldier Of Fortune

3. Hearts Of Fire

4. Around ‚Round

5. Old Guard

6. Rebel Soul Sound

7. Hit

8. Justify The Lies

9. Raising Hell

10. The Hustle

11. Revolution

Total playing time: 26:44

Band-Links:

