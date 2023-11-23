The Israel-Hamas truce is delayed and would start on Friday

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip. The agreement for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians imprisoned in Israel appeared to have hit a last-minute snag when a senior Israeli official said it would not take effect until Friday. a day later than initially announced.

The diplomatic breakthrough promised some relief for the more than 1.7 million Palestinians who have fled their homes due to weeks of bombing, as well as for Israeli families who fear for the fate of loved ones held captive during the Hamas incursion into southern Israel on October 7, which triggered the war.

Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, announced the delay Wednesday night but did not offer a reason. The Israeli press said some details were still being finalized.

Qatar, which played a key role in the mediation with Hamas, indicated early Thursday that “in the next few hours” a new time for the truce to come into force will be announced. It was scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday. The United States and Egypt also participated in the negotiation.

Agreement in the middle of war

The agreement had raised hopes of ending a war that has devastated large areas of Gaza, fueled a spike in violence in the occupied West Bank and raised fears of a broader conflict across the Middle East.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised news conference that the war will resume once the truce ends, with the goal of destroying Hamas’s military capabilities, ending its 16 years of control over the Strip and the return of the 240 hostages who are estimated to still be held in the enclave by insurgent groups.

“The war continues. We will continue until we achieve all our goals,” Netanyahu said, adding that he conveyed the same message to US President Joe Biden in a phone call. Washington has provided extensive military and diplomatic support to Israel since the start of the war.

If implemented, the agreement will paralyze the movements of both sides at a delicate moment.

Israeli troops control much of northern Gaza and say they have dismantled much of Hamas’ tunnels and infrastructure there. On Wednesday they revealed what they described as an important hiding place of the group in a low tunnel of the Shifa hospital.

The largest hospital in the enclave has been at the center of an intense dialectical battle over the alleged recklessness of the two parties in endangering the civilian population.

The director of Shifa, Mohammed Abu Selmia, was arrested by Israeli soldiers, according to Israeli army radio and Al-Jazeera television. Neither the military nor Gazan health officials immediately commented.

On the other hand, Israel also ordered the complete evacuation of the Indonesian hospital in the north of the territory, Dr. Munir al-Boursh, a Health Ministry official in the center, told Al-Jazeera. Those responsible for the complex were trying to organize buses to take out about 200 patients, including elderly people and minors with burns. For days, fighting has raged around the hospital and hundreds of people have already gone to the south.

Despite the gains in the north, Israeli officials acknowledge that much of Hamas’ infrastructure remains intact. Israel has threatened to launch broader operations in the south of the territory, where hundreds of thousands who fled the north are crammed into shelters run by the United Nations with increasingly less food, water and basic products.

For Hamas, the ceasefire could be an opportunity to regroup after weeks of apparently heavy losses. The group’s leader, Yehya Sinwar — believed to be alive and hiding in Gaza — is likely to present the release of Palestinian prisoners as a major achievement and declare victory if the war ends.

Under the truce agreement, 50 hostages will be released in stages, in exchange for, according to Hamas, 150 Palestinian prisoners. The two sides have pledged to let women and children go first, and Israel said the ceasefire would be extended by another day for every 10 extra hostages freed.

The return of the hostages could lift spirits in Israel, where their ordeal has shocked the country. Relatives of the captives have organized massive demonstrations to pressure the government for their return.

Qatar noted that the pact will also allow the entry of a “larger number of humanitarian aid convoys” to the enclave, also loaded with fuel, but did not offer more details about the quantities. Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the war, causing a widespread blackout across the territory and leaving homes and hospitals relying on generators.

The Israeli campaign, which included weeks of airstrikes followed by a ground invasion, claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Local authorities do not distinguish between civilian deaths and combatants, although about two-thirds of the victims have been identified as women and minors.

Thousands dead, according to Israel

The ministry indicated that on November 11 it lost the ability to count deaths due to the collapse of a large part of the health system, but noted that the figure has risen considerably since then. In addition, there are some 2,700 missing people believed to be buried under the rubble.

Israel claims it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters, but has provided no evidence.

Three-quarters of the Strip’s 2.3 million people have been displaced by the war. Many, if not most, will not be able to return to their homes due to the enormous devastation and the presence of Israeli troops in the north.

Chehayeb reported from Beirut, Lebanon. Associated Press writer Najib Jobain in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, contributed to this report.

