The Italian brand World of Beauty awarded at the Cosmorpof North America Awards

The only Italian brand finalist at the Cosmoprof North America Awards, World of Beauty triumphs in the “Green & Organic” category with Slim Shape Body Pants. The brand founded by Florence Guardigli, who in 1969 with a team of doctors and pharmacists created a small laboratory in the hills of Castrocaro Terme, has an international presence, from East to West and is used in spas, clinics and beauty institutes .

It is present in 52 countries around the world with various international certifications. Florence’s daughter, Anna Lisa Gramellini, who has headed the company for several years, has focused the brand’s philosophy on awareness of the importance of loving oneself. Annalisa continued the path traced in the wake of care as well as attention in formulations and efficacy tests.

«Receiving this award is a source of great pride for me – declared the CEO of the brand -. The efforts and dedication of our team could not have paid off better. I am sure that this victory will serve as an incentive to continue to do better and better, to continue to offer customers ever more performing and innovative products. I know my mother would be proud of this achievement today.”

The special winning “pants” are made of organic cotton soaked in a concentrated formula of plant stem cells, thermal water and functional substances from the oceans. They are useful in the draining treatment of the legs. Eco-sustainable in respect of nature and the environment, they are reusable up to 20 applications, just wash them in cold water and soak them again with Slim Shape Refill Body Booster.