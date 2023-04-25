Home » The Italian movie “Mother’s Gift” will be released in the mainland on May 13. Based on a real story, it will focus on the relationship between mother and daughter_Emotion_movie_David
Original title: The Italian film “Mother’s Gift” will be released in the mainland on May 13. It is based on a real story and focuses on the relationship between mother and daughter.

Sohu Entertainment News The heart-warming movie “Mom’s Gift” released a finalized poster today (April 25), officially announcing that it will be released nationwide on May 13, the day before Mother’s Day. In 2021, he won the Young David Award and two nominations for the Italian David Award, Italy’s highest film award.

The movie “Mother’s Gift” is adapted from real people and stories. It tells the story that Alisa, who is terminally ill, prepared 18 gifts for her soon-to-be-born daughter Anna, but unfortunately passed away on the day her daughter was born. As Anna grew up, since her birthday was the anniversary of her mother’s death, it became a burden for her to unwrap presents every year. Under strong pressure, Anna ran away from home on her 18th birthday, but unexpectedly ran into her pregnant mother. The mother and daughter began to know and get along in a wonderful way… “As a film focusing on the relationship between mother and daughter, it presents the diverse modes of getting along between mother and daughter, as well as the moving emotional power under the proposition of life and death. The fixed-file posters exposed this time have warm and strong colors. The mother and daughter in the picture blend together, but their expressions are slightly sad under the light of the halo. It makes people wonder what kind of emotional collision the two have. The sentence “A gift for Mother’s Day in 2023” on the top of the poster is particularly appropriate to reflect the loving mother-daughter relationship, which also makes the film the first choice for many audiences to watch on Mother’s Day.

The movie “Mother’s Gift” won the Young David Award and two nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the 66th Italian David Awards, Italy’s highest film award, and two nominations for the 75th Italian Film Silver Ribbon Awards. nominations. Because of its delicate and touching emotional expression, it was praised by overseas audiences as “Tears on Mother’s Day”. The media praised: “Tears and laughter overlap, warm and tearful, it is a story that hits the soul directly.” In addition, the main creative lineup of the film also has a great background. Victoria Puccini, who won the Golden Goblet Award at the 13th Shanghai Film Festival, played the mother Alisa in the film this time. Matto won the Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy of the Year.

The movie “Mom’s Gift” will be screened sincerely on the eve of Mother’s Day on May 13.Return to Sohu to see more

