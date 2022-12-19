Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Ifts (Higher Technical Training Instruction) course in perfumery for enthusiasts and insiders has started. The title of the course of study is “Fragrance evaluator & marketing specialist” and was organized by the Italian Perfumery Institute, promoted by the Higher Technical Institute Foundation for the new technologies of life, in partnership with Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event and the fragrance house Cff, with the aim of offering paths of knowledge, study and in-depth analysis that enhance the history and reality of the great tradition of Italian perfumery.

The course, also recognized at European level, is designed to develop, at different levels, knowledge, notions and fundamental tools in the world of perfume and to create unique and innovative training itineraries which, drawing on the Italian heritage of perfumery, can offer new and professional opportunities and outlets. The fragrance evaluator & marketing specialist will be a professional who works within perfume houses and companies in the perfumery, beauty care and home care sectors, collaborating in the development of new olfactory projects. This is the figure closest to the perfumer, the “nose” who creates the fragrances and acts as an intermediary between the wishes of the customer and those of the consumers with particular attention to product performance and regulations.

The technician participates in every phase of the perfume creation project: from understanding the client’s brief to the final realization and has a strategic vision of the needs of the reference market and product positioning strategies. a great return of the importance and use of the sense of smell and people have rediscovered its fundamental role in the daily life of individual well-being.

Not only has there been an increase in the use of perfume, capable of offering escape and emotion, but also the development of the desire to experiment with new essences, original fragrances and refined raw materials capable of making distant countries dream.

«Given the growing importance of the sense of smell, also confirmed by the recent success of Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event, the international reference event for artistic perfumery – says Maurizio Cavezzali, president of the Italian Perfumery Institute – we are proud to present the first course of the Institute, the first advanced training school of Italian perfumery. Thanks to the expertise gained over the years with Esxence, our flagship, we intend to make available to the country a qualified course of study that can enhance the history of perfume tout court and train the new generations on a theme that has become increasingly topical who turns his gaze towards the future».