It was already in the air this summer and now it’s official: Kering – a luxury group with 42,000 employees and a turnover of 17.6 billion euros – has created its beauty division. Kering Beauté will be led by the Italian Raffaella Cornaggia. In her new role she reports to Jean-François Palus, general manager of Kering, and she will be a member of the group’s executive committee. The creation of Kering Beauté, as stated in a company release, will allow the group to support the brands Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and Qeelin in the development of this business area by enhancing the specific identity of each brand in consistency with their respective strategies and positioning.

«I am delighted with the arrival of Raffaella Cornaggia, who brings with her extensive experience in a sector that we consider strategic for our maisons – declared Jean-François Palus, general manager of Kering -. We are developing this new know-how within the group to enable our brands to reach their full potential in this category.

Graduated from the Bocconi University of Milan, Raffaella Cornaggia has more than 25 years of experience in the beauty sector, during which she covered various strategic functions on three continents. She began her career at L’Oréal, where for over 10 years she held numerous roles in Italy and France, before joining Chanel Parfums Beauté as global vice president international marketing makeup. In 2008, she joined Estée Lauder Companies as the group created the EMEA region, and she became brand marketing director for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty in this region, based in Paris. She later settled in Asia where she assumed the position of senior director, brand development for Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty, and later that of vice president and general manager for MAC Cosmetics in the region. Since 2017, she implements the development of the Travel Retail business worldwide for Estée Lauder and Aerin, as senior vice president and general manager, based in New York. In 2020, she is promoted to international senior vice president and general manager for these brands, responsible for worldwide business, excluding the US and Canada.