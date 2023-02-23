ROME – 100 years of BMW Motorrad, 50 of BMW Italy and 20 of BMW Rome. 2023 is an important year for the Bavarian house and the Italian branch which has decided to celebrate the anniversaries with a new edition of the exhibition “The Italians’ Touch. A story of passion”. After the success of Milan with over 2,000 visitors, the exhibition created by BMW Italia in collaboration with BMW Classic to tell and celebrate the Italian talents who have collaborated and still collaborate on the success of the Group in the world, was enriched by the celebration of 20 years of BMW Rome.



Andreas Braun, Massimiliano Di Silvestre, Renzo Vitale

The exhibition is a common thread that links the history and destiny of BMW to Italy, to its places, to the champions, to the masters of style and design from Giugiaro to Michelotti, from Bertone to Gandini, from Frua to Touring and Rivolta. The exhibition also aims to be a recognition to the pilots and champions who have made certain competitions legendary: Roberto Ravaglia, Pierluigi Martini and Riccardo Patrese with a special thought to the global brand ambassador of the BMW Group, Alex Zanardi.



BMW M1

There are also tributes to the creatives Gianpietro Vigorelli and Federico Brugia, to the artist Sandro Chia, to Renzo Vitale, creative sound director of the Group, author of the sounds and soundtracks of electric cars, up to those who promote and implement initiatives and projects of responsibility corporate social aspect, like Milena Pighi. References to the brand’s iconic models range from Giugiaro’s M1 which started the history of the M sports brand, to the Touring variant of the Touring Superleggera bodywork of the same name, to Michelotti’s Bmw 700 and 1500, Bertone’s 3200 CS, Bmw Isetta, 2800 GTS by Frua, up to the Art Car by Sandro Chia.





In motorsport the successes are remembered by the world championship won by Roberto Ravaglia in 1987, by the triumph in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1999 with Pierluigi Martini, by the performances of the Brabham BMW in F1 with Riccardo Patrese, up to the victories of Alessandro Zanardi in the GT championships at the return to racing after the accident in Formula Indy in 2001. “In 2023 we will celebrate 100 years of BMW Motorrad, 50 years of BMW Italy and 20 years of the BMW Rome branch – underlined Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italy – Three important milestones in our history in Italy and in the capital.



Massimiliano Di Silvestre

As always, we don’t want to celebrate them by looking at the past, but by projecting them into the future. Because we want to keep innovating. To be leaders. Designing the future of mobility and our business. A new world that we imagine electric, digital and circular. We like the idea of ​​being inspired by history, to understand how we can make a better contribution as a BMW Italy team to the future of the company. This is why in December 2022 we opened an exhibition in Milan entitled “The Italians’ touch. A story of passion” created by BMW Italia together with Andreas Braun, curator of the BMW Museum whom I thank for the enthusiasm, competence and passion he has transmitted to the project”.

After the inaugural event, the exhibition will remain open to the public in the spaces of the BMW urban store in via Barberini, in Rome, until 21 March. (Maurilio Rigo)