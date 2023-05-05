Home » The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco and many more bands!
Entertainment

The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco and many more bands!

by admin
The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco and many more bands!

The Itinerant Culture Festival, which will roll throughout the country during the four seasons, will arrive at Quality in “winter mode” on Saturday, August 5 with a varied musical and artistic offer.

No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco, El Zar, Koino Yokán, Paz Carrara, Sabor Canela and DJ Coneja China will be some of the protagonists of this meeting that will have music as the protagonist.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Quality Espacio (@quality_espacio)

How is the Itinerant Culture Festival?

Those who buy their tickets will be able to choose between two scenarios to enjoy the shows of their favorite bands: indoor and outdoor.
In addition to the musical proposals, the event will have recreational activities that will take place throughout the property and a wide variety of gastronomic options.

To go to the Itinerant Culture Festival

The first pre-sale was enabled this Friday, May 5 and is close to being sold out. Those who buy now will be able to access general admission for $9,000 + $1,350 for service charge.

Tickets are purchased from the website Qualityespacio.com, at the Quality Gym box office (Independencia 541, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Quality Espacio (Cruz Roja 200, Monday to Friday from 12 to 18, and Saturdays from 10 to 14).

See also  The TV series "Things Come True" is completed with realistic brushstrokes to draw poems and songs of ordinary life_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

“I want to send a message to people,...

Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

May Day ended perfectly, and the Louvre’s small...

Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in...

2023 Jinan Wheatfield Music Festival ends with Li...

The countdown to the inauguration of the southernmost...

Friday of rain, crashes and many delays in...

ASICS x HONOR23 create a new city-limited shoe...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

【Forbidden News in China】The Chinese Communist Party’s revision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy