The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco and many more bands!

The Itinerant Culture Festival, which will roll throughout the country during the four seasons, will arrive at Quality in “winter mode” on Saturday, August 5 with a varied musical and artistic offer.

No Te Va Gustar, El Kuelgue, Cruzando el Charco, El Zar, Koino Yokán, Paz Carrara, Sabor Canela and DJ Coneja China will be some of the protagonists of this meeting that will have music as the protagonist.

How is the Itinerant Culture Festival?

Those who buy their tickets will be able to choose between two scenarios to enjoy the shows of their favorite bands: indoor and outdoor.

In addition to the musical proposals, the event will have recreational activities that will take place throughout the property and a wide variety of gastronomic options.

To go to the Itinerant Culture Festival

The first pre-sale was enabled this Friday, May 5 and is close to being sold out. Those who buy now will be able to access general admission for $9,000 + $1,350 for service charge.

Tickets are purchased from the website Qualityespacio.com, at the Quality Gym box office (Independencia 541, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Quality Espacio (Cruz Roja 200, Monday to Friday from 12 to 18, and Saturdays from 10 to 14).

