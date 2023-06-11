The Jaguar Land Rover revolution begins with the name: it will be called JLR

ROME – To be even more recognizable as an automotive group that defines itself Proud Creators of Modern Luxury, Jaguar Land Rover has redesigned its corporate identity around the new JLR name which “embodies elegance, modernity and the company’s forward-thinking vision”. The Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands will be amplified according to the so-called ‘House of Brands’ scheme and the historic Land Rover logo will remain intact and will be visible on vehicles, online platforms and sales sites.







Commenting on the new identity, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell, said: “Today is an exciting day as we have unveiled a new identity for our company as part of our House of Brands approach. I am confident this perfectly illustrates the ambition of JLR to move into the space of modern luxury”.





Gerry McGovern

In the new identity the descending letter j aspires to add elegance, while the lighter weight of the emblem illustrates the step towards sophistication and modernity. “This is the next chapter in our Reimagine journey to become a truly modern luxury company – said JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern – The new identity will bring clarity to our customers and act as a unifier for our four distinct British brands” .

The 1967 Jaguar MK II that Noel Gallagher never drove is up for sale for £145,000 by Federico Fish

08 March 2023





JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons, and is basically a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing plants, one engine manufacturing center and one assembly center of batteries in the UK. JLR also has vehicle factories in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs around the world.