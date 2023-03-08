Stills of the animation film “Suzume” written and directed by Japanese animation master Makoto Shinkai. (Courtesy of Garage Entertainment)

[The Epoch Times, March 7, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) Japanese animation master Makoto Shinkai’s latest animated film “Journey to Bell Bud” was officially released in Taiwan on the 2nd. name. “Taiwan’s box office record, the total box office in the first week of its release in Taiwan exceeded 70 million, and it became the weekend box office champion.

Take the animated movie “Your Name. ” and “Weathering With You”, the Japanese animation master Makoto Shinkai, who became well-known, is regarded as “Hayao Miyazaki’s successor”. Taiwan’s weekend box office champion, the total box office exceeded 70 million. Since its release in Japan, the number of viewers has exceeded 10 million, and the box office in Japan has even raked in 14 billion. It is about to surpass “Weathering With You” and rank 14th in the box office of Japanese film history.

In addition, the director Makoto Shinkai also received the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Award in the annual “Art Selection Award” of the Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs for his outstanding performance in “The Journey of Suzuya”. Awarded to the “Minister of Arts, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Award”, this year’s “Journey to Suzuya” has been highly affirmed.

The judges praised: “”The Journey of Suzuya” received a huge response immediately after its release, and became a national film that won the support of the masses. This work with the theme of the Great East Japan Earthquake is similar to “Your Name.” “”Weathering With You” is called Makoto Shinkai’s “Trilogy of Disasters”, and its scale and vivid plot development are breathtaking.”

The judges continued: “This film starts from Miyazaki, travels through Ehime, Kobe, Tokyo, and then goes to the Tohoku region. The resistance of important people makes people feel the greatness and ruthlessness of nature. “Journey of Suzuya” is based on the world view based on Japanese mythology and inheritance, and depicts a magnificent epic through animation, which is Makoto Shinkai’s unique style .”

The story of “Lingya’s Journey” describes the 17-year-old girl Lingya (voiced by Yuan Nanhua) living in the countryside of Kyushu. One day, she meets a mysterious young man Cao Tai (voiced by Matsumura Hokuto) who travels around “in search of the door”. . The curious Suzume followed Kusata into the ruins in the mountain, where she found an old door that looked like it had been destroyed by a collapse. Attracted by some mysterious force, Suzuya stretched out her hand towards that door…

Soon after, similar “gates” began to appear all over Japan. If the gates are not closed in time, the disaster that exists at the other end of the gate will befall the present world. Starry sky, sunset, and dawn——the lost land that Ling Ya stepped into, there is a sky that seems to merge all time together… So, under the guidance of the mysterious door, Ling Ya embarked on a wonderful ” Closed Door Tour”…

“Journey to Bell Bud” is currently being screened across Taiwan.

