Home Entertainment The Japanese drama “Favorite” will be remade into the original Korean drama and has won many awards|Favorite|Korean Drama|Japanese Drama_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

The Japanese drama “Favorite” will be remade into the original Korean drama and has won many awards|Favorite|Korean Drama|Japanese Drama_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
The Japanese drama “Favorite” will be remade into the original Korean drama and has won many awards|Favorite|Korean Drama|Japanese Drama_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Japanese drama “Favorite” to be remade into Korean drama

Sina Entertainment News South Korea’s neostory company and Bigwave Entertainment announced today that they have signed a remake agreement with TBS for the Japanese drama “Favorite”. “Favorite” tells the story of reuniting with first love with a murder case. Won the 27th AMD Awards Ceremony Award.

Neostory is currently working on the webcomics “The 26th Murder” and “Oh Remember Me?” “, and also signed a remake agreement with Japan’s TBS “Unnatural Death”, and Bigwave Entertainment produced the web drama “Fantasy G-spot” last year. Neostory and Bigwave Entertainment expressed their pleasure to cooperate in the remake of “Favorite”, and will use the planning and production capabilities of the two companies to produce excellent works.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

(Editor in charge: Meatball)

See also  Lady Diana's Ford Escort up for auction

You may also like

Wu Gang talks about his son’s role as...

Treat performing arts as knowledge and always be...

Abusing milk injections and found to be smoking...

The Shanghai Opera Movie “Daughter of Dunhuang” is...

Kevin Feige Confirms Tom Holland Will Return For...

Malo celebrates 50 years of cashmere: «Craftsmanship is...

KEY Officially Revamped 2nd Album Ranked Top 20...

Cosmoprof warms up the engines and grows

The advertising company came after, and the 9...

Marvel’s masterpiece “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Fever”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy