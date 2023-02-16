Japanese drama “Favorite” to be remade into Korean drama

Sina Entertainment News South Korea’s neostory company and Bigwave Entertainment announced today that they have signed a remake agreement with TBS for the Japanese drama “Favorite”. “Favorite” tells the story of reuniting with first love with a murder case. Won the 27th AMD Awards Ceremony Award.

Neostory is currently working on the webcomics "The 26th Murder" and "Oh Remember Me?" ", and also signed a remake agreement with Japan's TBS "Unnatural Death", and Bigwave Entertainment produced the web drama "Fantasy G-spot" last year. Neostory and Bigwave Entertainment expressed their pleasure to cooperate in the remake of "Favorite", and will use the planning and production capabilities of the two companies to produce excellent works.

