The Japanese premiere of “Actor’s Dream” was full of seats. Members of Parliament and celebrities were full of praise| kindness| tolerance

[The Epoch Times, June 3, 2023](Interview and report by Japanese Epoch Times reporters Wang Wenliang and Akane Kiyokawa) The award-winning film “Actor’s Dream” premiered in Tokyo, Japan on May 31. Members of Congress and celebrities came to watch the film, and they were full of praise for the kindness and tolerance shown in the film. The scene was full of seats, and the actors interacted enthusiastically with the audience.

The movie tells the story of the chaotic showbiz in mainland China, the superb actress Lin Meiyue lost her favorite role due to the darkness of the film industry, and suffered a car accident in a trance. I have been to countless hospitals and seen many famous doctors, but I am still at a loss. Finally, recommended by a Taiwanese traditional Chinese medicine doctor, Lin Meiyue met a strange book and finally stood up again. After understanding the true meaning of life, Lin Meiyue finally smiled with her former enemy. The plot of the story touched people’s hearts, and many viewers shed tears.

Rintaro Ishibashi, a member of the House of Representatives of Japan, said after watching the film: “Love and tolerance are difficult things. I think it is very good to use them as the theme of the film.” The most beautiful quality that we are born with as human beings”. He said that he should also cherish this concept, and in his future political career, “be like a lotus flower, coming out of the mud and not stained.”

Political critic Takao Miuida praised the acting skills of the actors: “The actor who plays the villain’s producer, her expressions and acting skills are very good, really outstanding.” He said that the film embodies “how to let go of hatred and hostility. “, and this is what touches the hearts of Japanese people.

Feng Xiaoya, who played Lin Meiyue in “Actor’s Dream”, shared with the audience her experience during the performance. “During the performance, there was a scene that touched me very much. In the end, when the protagonist Lin Meiyue faced her enemy who had suffered from paralysis for ten years and the trough of her life, she said to her enemy: “The past is the past!” At that moment, I was crying during the performance, what kind of motivation prompted her to say such words, ten years of pain hurt her so badly, and the last faint sentence “the past Just let it go’.”

Ryuji Uchida, who is studying Chinese at a famous university, was deeply attracted by the plot, especially the scene in which the protagonist Lin Meiyue forgave her enemy: “Forgiving others can break the chain of resentment. In the play, Lin Meiyue successfully achieved this. I think it was the principles of Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance that influenced her.”

Zheng Xuefei, who plays Guo Xinyu, said that she hopes to convey light and hope through this film, “What touches me very much about this film is that the heroine Lin Meiyue can let go of her hatred and give her a precious opportunity to her enemy. I am particularly touched by the mind of great kindness and great tolerance. Such a kind of display is rare in modern society. I also hope that through the film “Actor’s Dream”, I can send warmth and encouragement to everyone, and give those who are chasing dreams Friends who encountered ups and downs on the road, I hope they can find hope and find that beacon of hope through this film.”

Japanese audience Hirota Hiromitsu said in the interactive session that watching the film, his heart has been redeemed, “I am the youngest employee in the company, and the elders sometimes get angry with me. On the way to the theater, I am still thinking about how to talk to them tomorrow. But seeing the pure and kind attitude of the heroine in this film, my fighting heart gradually faded away, and I no longer care about those things.”

NGO executive Shunichi Fujiki praised: “It is the mission of adults to create a good environment for children to grow up. This film can teach children to learn patience and forgiveness. It is really a good film.” Morality is decaying, and the notion of back-to-basics embodied in this film is invaluable.

“Actor’s Dream” is a feature-length art film directed by director David Lee and filmed by New Century Film and Television in Canada. It won Best Actress at the Canadian Alternative International Film Festival, Best Actress at the American Golden Painting International Film Festival, and Shanghai Independent International Film Festival. 24 awards including Best Costume Award and Best Supporting Actor Award in the second quarter have been well received all over the world.

The organizer expressed the hope that the film will be shown in cinemas across Japan in the future to attract more audiences.

After the premiere, the actors took a group photo with the audience. The audience expressed that they wanted to introduce the film “Actor’s Dream” to more people and convey the virtues that human beings should have—kindness and tolerance.

