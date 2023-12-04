The Jewelery Special is back: analysis, business stories and news on newsstands on 6 December

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 38 pages of the Il Sole 24 Ore Gioielli Report will be on newsstands attached to the newspaper on Wednesday 6 December, which returns with the usual pre-Christmas appointment to tell the story of the world of Italian and global jewellery. An in-depth analysis that allows, first of all, an assessment of the year that is about to end – positive for Italian companies and large international groups – and an assessment of the critical issues in view of 2024.

Many themes were analysed, which affect the entire sector, starting from schools and the need to train new generations of artisans, to support the demand for precious products made in Italy and the growth of the excellence of the sector, which has an export of 80%. %.

Then, there are many stories about historic companies and brands, protagonists in the world of jewelery and fine jewellery, such as Bulgari and Chanel, which have made very important investments in Italy; even more numerous are the stories of smaller companies, but known globally for their unique design and quality of manufacturing. Alongside a 2023 assessment on the auction front, there are many curiosities about small emerging brands, supported by initiatives on the distribution front (such as the dedicated spaces in the Rinascente Duomo) and promotion (for example, the role of the TA-DAAN platform is discussed and artisans – especially women, to be honest – who can make themselves known thanks to the digital channel).

Also worth mentioning is Laura La Posta’s report from the recent Cibjo congress, the world jewelery confederation, which took place in October in Jaipur, India, at the center of which was sustainability, certifying the objectives already achieved and those to be addressed for the coming years, in line with the vision of the United Nations. The special ends with five pages of showcases: the first is dedicated to perfumes and cosmetics so exclusive that they can be defined as jewels, the other four, curated by the editorial staff of HTSI, the Sole 24 Ore magazine directed by Nicoletta Polla Mattiot, are dedicated to news, especially in view of Christmas.

Share this: Facebook

X

