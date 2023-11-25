The Jewish Community of Chile files motion against Roger Waters for alleged anti-Semitism

The Jewish Community of Chile (CJCh) has filed a motion for reconsideration and appeal for subsidy after the Court of Appeals of Santiago rejected its request for protection to prohibit musician Roger Waters from “using elements or issuing comments that incite hatred and anti-Semitism” during his upcoming concerts at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago. The CJCh also called on the production company DG Medios to take necessary actions in the same sense.

In response to the accusations, Waters has defended his shows, stating that the elements in question are a “parody” and a symbol of “opposition to fascism, injustice, and fanaticism in all their forms.” CNN has reached out to Waters’ team for a comment and is awaiting their response.

The protection appeal presented by lawyer Ariela Agosin was rejected by the court, citing that no facts have been mentioned that could constitute a violation of constitutional guarantees. CNN is also attempting to contact the production company DG Medios to determine their position on the CJCh’s request.

In the past, US anti-Semitism ambassador Deborah Lipstadt condemned Roger Waters and what she called “his despicable distortion of the Holocaust” after the musician wore a Nazi uniform on stage during a concert. Despite the controversy, Roger Waters continues to defend his artistic expression.

