The Jinsha Lake Grand Theater officially opens and will be open to the public free of charge from May 1st to 3rd-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The Jinsha Lake Grand Theater is officially opened and will be open to the public free of charge from May 1st to 3rd

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-28 07:18

Photo by reporter Li Zhong

Hangzhou Daily News Yesterday morning, the reporter learned from the press conference on the official opening of the Hangzhou Jinsha Lake Grand Theater that the Jinsha Lake Grand Theater will be officially put into use on May 1, and will be open to citizens for free from May 1 to 3. . In addition, the Jinsha Lake Grand Theater has more than 170 rehearsal performances and activities throughout the year. The premiere is scheduled for July 8. At that time, the famous conductor Li Xincao will bring the China Symphony Orchestra to bring a wonderful opening concert.

Jinsha Lake Grand Theater is located on the shore of Jinsha Lake, with a total construction area of ​​about 44,000 square meters. It is also the first comprehensive art center in Qiantang District that integrates cultural exchanges, performances and exhibitions, artistic creation, and leisure activities. The theater has three functional spaces: a large theater, a multi-functional hall, and a shared space, which can meet the technical parameters requirements of all large-scale original musicals, operas, dramas, and dance dramas. The auditorium can accommodate up to 1,525 people watching performances at the same time.

At present, the key repertoires of the Jinsha Lake Grand Theater include: the musical “Phantom of the Opera”, “Titanic”, Yang Liping’s special performance in the dance drama “Peacock”, and Jin Xing’s self-directed and self-acted stage play “Sunrise” and other famous plays . In terms of ticket prices, the public utility attribute of art popularization is also fully considered, and the ticket price for some performances is as low as 40 yuan. From May 1st to May 3rd, the Jinsha Lake Grand Theater will be open to the public free of charge, and the audience will have the opportunity to watch the stage mechanical light show, electronic organ performance, violin performance and other wonderful performances.

At the same time, in order to strengthen the friendly linkage with major colleges and universities in the city, Jinsha Lake Grand Theater has reached a cooperation with the Department of Public Education and Art of Zhejiang Communication College, the Department of Aesthetic Education of Zhejiang Technology and Business University, and the Art Troupe of Hangzhou Dianzi University. Jinsha Lake Grand Theater has become one of the three colleges The aesthetic education practice education base, and hired the culture and art representative teachers of the three contracted colleges as art consultants.