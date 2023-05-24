“The Journey Down Trilogy” is scheduled to land on PS4 and NS platforms in 2023-DoNews Games

Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the point-and-click adventure game “The Journey Down Trilogy” developed by the independent game development team SkyGoblin will soon be available on PlayStation®4 and Nintendo Switch™ platforms. In cooperation with independent game publisher BlitWorks Games, the digital version of “The Journey Down Trilogy” is launched in the Asian market for the first time. Use your wisdom to solve various puzzles, and get ready to embark on an epic adventure full of laughter and challenges! The Journey Down Trilogy is a classic point-and-click adventure game with an Afro-Caribbean twist. Players will move the cursor to advance the plot, control the characters, and solve puzzles and difficulties on the journey. The story begins on the outskirts of the bustling city “St. Armando”. The protagonist Bwana will search for the mysterious underground world with his two partners Kito and Lina. You will embark on a thrilling adventure with many characters with distinctive personalities!

Game Features ■A fascinating adventure story with twists and turns ■A large number of game scenes are drawn in a beautifully hand-drawn style■Humorous dialogues and character performances■Fully dubbed, excellent voice acting adds joy to the game■Original jazzy reggae soundtrack■ Support full English voice HD art and animation

Reviews "The Journey Down Trilogy is an excellent point-and-click adventure game with a solid script, deep puzzles, and a style full of character." 87% – The Indie Game Magazine (famous gaming community) Game Source Entertainment Asia game entertainment company PRESS RELEASE "A must-play for adventure fans." 4/5 – Adventuregamers.com (Adventure game special site) "Likable characters and a wonderful soundtrack." Destructoid (Independent video game blog)