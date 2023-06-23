“The judge had the sentence in his head and with all his actions he sought to justify it,” said Facundo’s brother

This morning, emiliano castillothe brother of Facundo Castillo, He spoke about the sentence handed down by Judge Guillermo Merlo in the trial. He expressed his concern that the judge he had already decided the length of the sentence in advance and that with his behavior during the trial tried to justify a 12-year sentence.

On June 16, Ramiro Gutiérrez was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of Facundo Castillo and five attempted murders. Yesterday it was confirmed that Gutiérrez decided to hire two lawyers from Viedma to challenge the sentence defined by Judge Guillermo Merlo. This situation generated anger in Facundo Castillo’s environment.

Emiliano Castillo spoke, brother of Facundo, about the sentence imposed by the judge and once again expressed his disagreement. “We thought we were on the right track, but this caused everyone to relapse,” he said. He assured that “the judge had the number of the sentence in his head and with all his actions he sought to justify it”

Emiliano Castillo stated that “Guillermo Merlo with his actions he sought to justify the 12 years, and the only way to do it was belittling the work of the lawsuit. If he gave us just one reason, it was impossible to uphold the sentence, ”he declared.

Facundo’s brother assured that his lawyers did a good job. “A lot of evidence was gathered, there were foundations. My anger is not with my lawyer. The judge was the one who chose that amount so that we cannot appeal, but he forgot or did not take into account things that aggravated what Gutiérrez had done, ”he said in LU19.

Also, he referred to good procedural behavior that the judge highlighted about Gutiérrez. He said, “the judge mentions an alleged good procedural behavior, but in the jury trial it was shown that this was not the case. His surrender occurred because he found himself cornered. In addition, it was discovered that he tampered with the van to support his version of events and presented a certificate from a false dentist. I find it disrespectful that they speak of good behavior when clearly there was not and it was demonstrated in the trial,” said Emiliano.

He even assured that hI would have been more satisfied if the judge had simply sentenced him to 12 years in prison without trying to justify sentence. He indicated that he was annoyed that the judge talked about the unfortunate situation that Gutiérrez was going through. “That made me angry, I don’t know if you realize what we are experiencing and what generated this sentence,” he concluded.

Facundo Castillo case: the family cannot appeal the sentence

The family of Facundo Castillo will not be able to appeal the sentence issued by Judge Guillermo Merlo because he resolved a sentence of more than half of what was requested by the complaint.

The lawyer, Juan Coto, stated that “the criminal procedure codes have a certain limitation for the complainants to appeal the sentence of conviction, one of those limitations is that we cannot appeal when they give more than half of the sentence that we requested. This would be the case, we asked for 22, they gave him 12, that is more than half, therefore, the code prevents us from appealing this decision that the judge has made. The defense may appeal.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

