The judge that Cristina Kirchner wants to continue in the Hotesur case maintains the position provisionally

The judge of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, Ana María Figueroa, who must give her opinion in the sensitive Hotesur case, which involves Cristina Kirchner, informed his colleagues today that he will temporarily remain in office, although without signing rulings or administrative decisions, until the Senate decides if it agrees to continue exercising the magistracy for five more years.

Figueroa, who is president of the highest criminal court in the country, he informed his colleagues this noon in the framework of a Superintendency meeting in which the presidents of the different chambers that make up the Cassation participated: Daniel Petrone, Guillermo Yacobucci, Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos.

The judge informed them 24 hours after completing the 75 years, maximum age to remain in office without the need to resort to a new agreement of the Upper Houseopportunity in which he also informed them that their votes for cases in which the hearings prior to the decisions have already been held will be signed in the safe of Room I of the court.

Days ago, the senator of Río Negro, Alberto Weretilneck, confirmed that he was not going to accompany any session to appoint judges before the PASO, for which reason it left the ruling party that sought to approve 75 judicial documents, among which was that of the judge, without a quorum Figueroa.

The future of the Hotesur-Los Sauces cause at stake

The Chamber of Cassation must still resolve the request of prosecutor Mario Villar to annul the dismissal of Cristina Kirchner and send her to trial in the Hotesur-Los Sauces case.

With the decision informed to her colleagues today, the magistrate will remain in office but not to compromise the validity of any act the signature of the administrative acts will be that of the vice-president of the body, Mariano Borinsky, the spokespersons consulted explained.

The Judge Figueroa is waiting for the Senate to decide whether to give him an agreement so that he can continue in office or reject it and then cease his functions: his statement was already sent in a timely manner from the Executive Branch but the ruling party failed to call a session to treat him.

The judge invoked, when communicating her decision, a regulation prepared by the Council of the Magistracy in 2017under the presidency of the lawyer Miguel Piedecasas, who is now a director again: there it is established that he may continue in office “provisionally” until Parliament issues or the parliamentary year passes, provided that his request for agreement has been sent to the Senate .





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

