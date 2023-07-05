The Jujuy government will apply fines of up to $2 million against the piqueteros

Protests in the province of Jujuy against constitutional reformto persist and up to now are maintained 11 roadblocks on different routes in the province. As a result of the persistence of the conflict, the State Prosecutor of the province, Michael Rivas, the security minister, William Corroand the Procurator of the province, Sebastián Albesa, provided details about the incidents registered in the province and what are the measures that they are going to request from the courts.

The State Attorney, Miguel Rivas, stated that: “These are planned and illegal acts, crimes perpetrated by violent people, who are attacking the constitutional order and they are not isolated acts and are executed and planned by violent individuals and organizations social and political”. And he added: “The embargo is going to be requested from each one of those responsible, they are going to claim the damages and losses caused by the provincial state and the estimated figure is more than one billion pesos.”

For his part, the Minister of Security, William Corro, said that: “The contraventional accusations have been carried out against natural and legal persons. There are already more than 150 accused persons and five of them have been sentenced, whose fines range from 500,000 to 2 million pesos”.

The government asked the Court to declare the reform unconstitutional

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Martin Soria, presented on Friday, June 30, before the Supreme Court of Justice a request for unconstitutionality against the reform of the Constitution of the province of Jujuy promoted by Governor Gerardo Morales and that last week led to serious incidents.

On June 21, the president announced that he had instructed the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation, in charge of Martín Soria, to “analyze and eventually promote the actions of unconstitutionality of the articles of the reform” of the magna carta from Jujuy.

The reform expressly prohibits “blocking streets and routes, as well as any other disturbance of the right to free movement of people and the improper occupation of public buildings in the province”, which the protesters, who rose up violently in the provincial capital, they denounced as a limitation on the right to protest.

The text also contemplated modifications regarding the land rights of indigenous peoples, but they were suspended at the last moment.

According to the national president, the reforms voted in Jujuy “violate the National Constitution and international treaties.”

Gerardo Morales’s response

The vice-presidential candidate for Together for Change and governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Moralesaffirmed that the request for annulment of the reform of the provincial Constitution “is eloquent proof that the Government is pushing for violence” in the northern district.

“Everything that has happened in Jujuy has had different motivations. One is to cover up the situation in Chaco, the parallel state of Emerenciano Sena, which has generated a system of violence and corruption, like Milagro Sala,” said the head of the National Committee from the UCR.

In radio statements, the opposition referent questioned the judicial presentation made by the Government against some articles of the reformed provincial Constitution.

“The request for annulment of the reform of the Constitution is eloquent proof that the Government is promoting violence in Jujuy,” he stressed.

